Centre to restrict cough syrup sales by unlicensed village pharmacists

Three months after at least 22 children died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming contaminated cough syrups, the Union Health Ministry has proposed amendments in the country’s drug rules to ensure tougher criteria for their over-the-counter (OTC) sales in India.

What changes has the Health Ministry proposed to Schedule K?

According to a draft notification, the ministry has proposed dropping the word “syrup” from Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, which exempts a segment of drugs from stringent manufacturing, distribution and sales-related regulatory provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

How does Schedule K currently allow sales without a licence in villages?

Under this category, an exemption was earlier given for a defined set of household remedies, which were allowed to be sold without a formal sales licence in villages with a population of not more than 1,000 people, provided there is no licensed dealer nearby. Which medicines are covered under the exemption list? This includes medicines such as anti-inflammatory tablets like aspirin, paracetamol tablets, analgesic balms, antacid preparations, gripe water for use by infants and cough syrups. Why does the government want syrups removed from the exemption? People aware of the matter told Business Standard that medications covered under Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules are subject to relaxed regulatory requirements, meaning they face less strict licensing and monitoring.

“Some medicines in liquid form were listed simply as syrup, placing them in this category. Over the years, authorities observed that several medicinal syrups were being misused or illegally sold, especially cough and cold formulations,” an official with the regulatory authority said. What did the Drugs Consultative Committee recommend? The move comes after a similar recommendation to remove syrups from listing number 13 under Schedule K was approved by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). “DCC was apprised about the recent incidences due to contaminated cough syrup and it was proposed that the exemption provided under entry number 13 of Schedule K of Drugs Rules, 1945 in respect of syrups for cough may be deleted,” the minutes of the DCC meeting held on November 17, 2025 stated.

What exactly will change in the Schedule K entry? The draft notification proposes removing the word syrup from the listing under serial number 13, which currently reads “syrups, lozenges, pills and tablets for cough.” What will still remain available without a formal sales licence? “With only syrups removed, this indicates that pills, lozenges and tablets for cough and cold will remain available to be sold OTC from shops without a formal sales licence,” an industry executive said. How is the move linked to the Madhya Pradesh deaths and WHO alert? The enhanced monitoring and sales restriction come especially in the face of the MP cough syrup deaths case, which led to an alert by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in October 2025.