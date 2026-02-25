Free HPV vaccination drive could sharply cut India's cervical cancer burden

India’s decision to roll out a nationwide free HPV vaccination programme for 14-year-old girls could significantly alter the country’s cervical cancer trajectory, public-health experts said, as the disease continues to impose a disproportionate burden on Indian women.

India accounts for around 19 per cent of global cervical cancer cases and 23 per cent of deaths, according to estimates from International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), based on GLOBOCAN 2022 data. In 2023 alone, 35,691 women died of cervical cancer, according to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme, marking an increase from 34,806 deaths in 2022.

Public-health expert Anish TS, professor and nodal officer at the Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research and Resilience, said the timing of the intervention aligns well with India’s social context. Awareness around cervical cancer is improving, safer sexual practices are increasing, and a government-led vaccination programme could amplify these gains, he noted. Public confidence in the government cold-chain system remains high, he added.

The government’s move, announced this week, will deliver the vaccine through designated public health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, district hospitals and government medical colleges, with trained medical staff and post-vaccination monitoring — an approach officials say is critical to maintaining safety and public trust.

Policy analysts say vaccinating girls at 14 years of age is both pragmatic and effective. Vivek Tandon of Primus Partners pointed out that sexual exposure before this age remains uncommon in India, and immunisation at 14 still offers strong protection when administered prior to HPV exposure, making it a sensible preventive strategy within the recommended age window.

Experts cautioned, however, that vaccination alone will not be enough. Despite cervical cancer being one of the most preventable, screening coverage in India remains alarmingly low. A 2025 ScienceDirect epidemiological study found that only about 1.9 per cent of women aged 30-49 years have been screened — a gap that continues to drive late-stage diagnosis and high mortality.

The public rollout also addresses a major affordability barrier. In the private market, HPV vaccines such as Gardasil, manufactured by Merck, typically cost ₹3,000-₹4,000 per dose, with multiple doses required — placing them out of reach for many families.

By contrast, global alliances like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, have helped drive down HPV vaccine prices for public programmes in low- and middle-income countries, enabling large-scale immunisation through government procurement. Through a partnership with the Gavi vaccine alliance, India will integrate the globally recognised Gardasil vaccine into its national immunisation programme.