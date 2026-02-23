Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Health / Madhya Pradesh's first govt obesity clinic starts at Indore's MY Hospital

Madhya Pradesh's first govt obesity clinic starts at Indore's MY Hospital

This is the first such facility of its kind in the state's government sector

India obesity survey
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 4:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Obesity surgery services were formally launched on Monday at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore, making it the first such facility in the government healthcare sector in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Obesity has emerged as a serious social problem, leading to ailments such as diabetes and high blood pressure, divisional commissioner (revenue) Sudam Khade said while inaugurating the bariatric clinic in the surgery department of MYH.

"Keeping this in view, bariatric surgery services have been started at MYH. This is the first such facility of its kind in the state's government sector. Patients holding Ayushman cards will be able to avail the facility free of cost, while obesity reduction surgery in private hospitals generally costs between Rs 4-5 lakh," Khade said.

Gul Afshan (30), who underwent bariatric surgery at MYH, said her weight reduced from 120 kg to 97 kg within one-and-a-half months after the operation.

"This has provided relief from my diabetes problem and I feel fitter than before," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One nasal spray vaccine may shield against colds, flu and allergies: Study

China study claims stem cell therapy reversed type 2 diabetes in patient

Why some people wake up with foreign accent: Rare brain condition explained

India's 1st childhood cancer survivor registry shows 94.5% survival: Study

Nadda launches India-made tetanus and adult diphtheria vaccine

Topics :Madhya PradeshObesityMadhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story