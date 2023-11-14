Home / Health / General medicine most consulted speciality under PMJAY: NHA data

General medicine most consulted speciality under PMJAY: NHA data

NHA has described PMJAY's primary objectives as ensuring comprehensive coverage for catastrophic illnesses, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure, and improving access to hospitalisation care

Sanket Koul

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

General medicine is the most consulted specialty, with over 11 million patients under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY), according to data available on the National Health Authority (NHA) website.

It is followed by Infectious Diseases (4.31 million consultations), General Surgery (3.07 million consultations), and Medical Oncology (2.50 million consultations). The top six specialties in terms of consultations amount to a combined total of Rs 15,651.89 crore paid from the public exchequer since the scheme's launch.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


NHA has described PMJAY’s primary objectives as ensuring comprehensive coverage for catastrophic illnesses, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure, and improving access to hospitalisation care.

Currently, PMJAY provides 919 Health Benefit Packages (HBPs), covering 1,670 procedures under 26 specialties. General Surgery has the highest number of HBPs with 105 packages, while Medical Oncology covers the most procedures at 264.

NHA data also suggests that Hemodialysis is the most frequently performed procedure to date in hospitals empanelled under PMJAY, with more than 6 million cases amounting to Rs 2,521.58 crore.

It is followed by Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) in its two variations - with and without the inclusion of a single stent. Both procedures have had a combined cost of Rs 2,627.48 crore.

So far, over 59 million hospital admissions have been authorised under the PMJAY, at a cost of Rs 74,131.79 crore to the exchequer.

Also Read

First ABDM microsite under NHA '100 microsites project' launched in Mizoram

Union Health Minister proposes a Global Medical Countermeasure Platform

Nearly 750,000 recipients of PMJAY linked to same phone number: CAG report

More than 1.6 mn new PMJAY cards generated in Ayushman Bhava campaign

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana enrolments highest in 6 years, shows data

Chinese experts sound alert on relapse of Covid-19 during winter season

Kerala startup launches first e-health kiosk for better healthcare access

50% surge in diabetes in individuals under 40 yrs of age, say experts

Torrent, Zydus collaborate to bring liver disease treatment to India

Loss of smell caused by coronavirus takes upto three years to return: Study

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Medicine pricesIndia Prime MinisterPMJAYHealth Ministry

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story