Kerala startup launches first e-health kiosk for better healthcare access

The kiosk provides results in just under a minute, and also offers immediate recommendations if irregularities are detected in an individual's vitals

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
A Kerala-based startup has launched a first-of-its kind digital health kiosk that claims to provide basic diagnostics like blood pressure, blood sugar and heart conditions instantly with utmost accuracy in multiple languages and at extremely low prices.

Prognosis, the kiosk, launched by Versicles Technologies, is equipped with a touch screen that offers video instructions to users to receive accurate readings. It aims to make healthcare facilities more easily accessible.

The company in a release said the kiosk has machines that measure a user's blood pressure, blood sugar, heart conditions (ECG monitor), temperature (wireless Bluetooth thermometer) and weight.

"The kiosk, which provides multilingual instructions through an AI-based voice bot, also features a resting bench where one can comfortably sit during the tests," it said.

The kiosk (myprognosis.ai/kiosk) provides results in just under a minute, and also offers immediate recommendations if irregularities are detected in an individual's vitals.

"The digital kiosk can be installed in hospitals, offices, malls and gyms to provide additional remote care options. Each kiosk is manned by a certified nurse and can walk the patient through a self-assessment or periodic check-ups," it added.

Founder of Versicles Technologies Kiran Karunakaran said the company aims to revolutionise the way individuals access basic health checks, bridging the gap between early detection and professional healthcare.

"The digital devices feed data into our cloud-based medical inference AI engine. The kiosk can easily and accurately identify hidden conditions like heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and diabetes, and connect to expert medical care at the right time," Karunakaran said.

CEO of Versicles Technologies (versicles.com) Manoj Dethan said the health kiosk is an avant-garde startup venture that hospitals across the state can make use of.

"It also serves as an information hub, offering users insights into various medical services, catering to the company's broader mission of promoting health awareness," Dethan said.

Versicles has the credit of launching Vend'N'Go, an innovative food kiosk product that has become a huge success in Kerala.

Topics :Keralahealth tech

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

