Health Ministry closely monitoring respiratory illness outbreak in China

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on [specific date], announced that it is closely monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 avian influenza and clusters of respiratory diseases in children in China.

“There is a low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as clusters of respiratory illness,” the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry also announced that it is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current situation.

The statement comes after ProMed, a publicly available global infectious disease surveillance system, issued an alert over the 'undiagnosed pneumonia' in children.