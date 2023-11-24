Health ministry monitors H9N2 outbreak in China, assures low risk to India

The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. A release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday addressed the outbreak. It stated that there was a low risk of avian influenza in India and that the ministry was prepared to handle any exigency that may emerge from the current situation.

While some media reports indicated the clustering of respiratory illness cases in children, the World Health Organization (WHO) has requested more detailed information on the illness and its spread among children from China.

According to a statement issued by the WHO, Chinese authorities have attributed the rise of respiratory illnesses and reported pneumonia clusters in children to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Cases have also been attributed to the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2. These cases have been rising in northern China since mid-October.

As the WHO waits for its requested information, it has recommended for people in China include following measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, such as vaccination, maintaining distance from ill individuals, staying home when unwell, seeking medical care when necessary, wearing masks, ensuring good ventilation, and practicing regular handwashing.

A recent meeting under the chairmanship of the Director-General of Health Services discussed preparedness measures against human cases of Avian Influenza in India. The WHO's overall risk assessment indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and a low case fatality rate among reported human cases of H9N2.

The health ministry has stated that India is adopting a "One Health" approach, which involves a "holistic and integrated roadmap towards addressing such public health issues."

The ministry has reassured citizens that the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission focuses on developing capacities across the continuum of care to respond effectively to current and future pandemics. Moreover, surveillance and detection networks under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) have valuable experience in dealing with challenging health situations gained during the Covid-19 pandemic.

