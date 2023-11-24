Home / Health / Health ministry monitors H9N2 outbreak in China, assures low risk to India

Health ministry monitors H9N2 outbreak in China, assures low risk to India

Chinese authorities have attributed the rise of respiratory illnesses and reported pneumonia clusters in children, to the lifting of Covid-19 restriction and circulation of known pathogens

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. A release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday addressed the outbreak. It stated that there was a low risk of avian influenza in India and that the ministry was prepared to handle any exigency that may emerge from the current situation.

While some media reports indicated the clustering of respiratory illness cases in children, the World Health Organization (WHO) has requested more detailed information on the illness and its spread among children from China.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to a statement issued by the WHO, Chinese authorities have attributed the rise of respiratory illnesses and reported pneumonia clusters in children to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Cases have also been attributed to the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2. These cases have been rising in northern China since mid-October.

As the WHO waits for its requested information, it has recommended for people in China include following measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, such as vaccination, maintaining distance from ill individuals, staying home when unwell, seeking medical care when necessary, wearing masks, ensuring good ventilation, and practicing regular handwashing.

A recent meeting under the chairmanship of the Director-General of Health Services discussed preparedness measures against human cases of Avian Influenza in India. The WHO's overall risk assessment indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and a low case fatality rate among reported human cases of H9N2.

The health ministry has stated that India is adopting a "One Health" approach, which involves a "holistic and integrated roadmap towards addressing such public health issues."

The ministry has reassured citizens that the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission focuses on developing capacities across the continuum of care to respond effectively to current and future pandemics. Moreover, surveillance and detection networks under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) have valuable experience in dealing with challenging health situations gained during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

Also Read

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Nipah virus: One more confirmed case in Kerala; total tally rises to 6

Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know

Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China: Here is what we know so far

Nipah virus update: No positive cases since Sept 16, says Kerala govt

BMC allocates Rs 1,500 crore for the upcoming healthcare schemes

Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China: Here is what we know so far

National Espresso Day 2023: History, Importance, Quotes, How To Celebrate

Ozone hole largest on record over past 3 years, new research finds

Health Ministry seeks public comments on draft Pharmacy Commission Bill

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Health MinistrydiseaseWHO

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story