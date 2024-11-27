Hospital infrastructure: Architecture, the new doctor in the recovery room

Hospitals are increasingly focusing on integrating architectural elements that promote patient well-being and recovery. Features such as spacious rooms with natural light, soothing colour palettes, and healing gardens are gaining popularity. Technological advancements, including automated systems and noise-reduction techniques, further enhance patient comfort and staff efficiency.

Hospitals like Fortis Healthcare, Aster DM Healthcare, Jehangir, Sahyadri, Paras, CK Birla, Jupiter, and Max Healthcare are taking steps to ensure their facilities prioritise healing through both medical care and improved amenities.

At Aster DM, rooms are ergonomically designed with intuitive layouts to minimise patient movement and ensure privacy. Large windows and skylights flood spaces with natural light, while soundproofing measures reduce disturbances in critical care areas. Materials such as low-volatile organic compound (VOC) paints and antimicrobial coatings enhance safety, and biophilic green spaces create a calming environment that supports quicker recovery.

“All our internal walls are covered with low-VOC paints, and antimicrobial coatings on surfaces ensure a safe and healthy environment for patients. Homogeneous, noise-dampening materials like vinyl improve quality, safety, and comfort in critical care areas,” said a spokesperson for Aster DM. Similarly, Fortis uses modular hospital designs to ensure flexibility, soundproofing to maintain tranquillity, and lighter pastel colour schemes for a soothing visual experience. Fortis also integrates family zones within patient rooms to provide emotional support during recovery. “Hospital designs now emphasise holistic well-being, including natural light, calming colours, and ample space for relaxation. The shift towards private rooms and family zones reflects a change in the industry. With our strategies, we aim to improve the experience for both patients and attendants,” said Anil Vinayak, group chief operating officer, Fortis.

To reduce feelings of claustrophobia, spacious rooms, often exceeding 950 square feet per bed, are available at Paras, offering plenty of space for movement. Large windows and skylights are strategically placed to ensure rooms receive ample natural light, which has been shown to uplift mood and aid recovery. Post-pandemic, there has been a growing demand for single-occupancy rooms, equipped with features for temperature control and enhanced privacy. Technology is now at the forefront of hospital upgrades. Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka is equipped with adjustable lighting and temperature controls, as well as Nurse Call Systems and bedside controls for easy access to assistance.

Fortis has adopted touch-free solutions, such as motion-activated faucets and doors, to enhance hygiene and safety. Innovative systems like smart grids, energy-efficient lighting, and Internet of Things devices enable personalised care and streamline communication. Jupiter Hospital has adopted electronic health records for better data management and coordination among healthcare providers. The hospital also focuses on reducing airborne infections through advanced HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, air filtration, and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation. Hospitals are also harnessing the power of nature. Healing gardens, landscaped courtyards, and even indoor plants are becoming common features, fostering a sense of tranquillity and connecting patients with the outdoors.

“We’ve integrated open courtyards and green spaces into our designs to create an environment that promotes mental well-being alongside physical healing,” said Vinod Sawantwadkar, chief executive officer of Jehangir Hospital. Sahyadri Group of Hospitals has strategically placed its facilities to minimise movement within the hospital. The hospital chain focuses on holistic care, providing accessibility features for elderly patients and extending services beyond the hospital setting through home care options. Hospitals are also integrating convenient features, such as billing desks on every inpatient floor to ease navigation. Recognising the time patients often spend waiting in outpatient areas, CK Birla has created comfortable, welcoming lounges with food services from partners like Barista, allowing patients to relax during long waits.