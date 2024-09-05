ICMR to conduct first Chintan Shivir for sickle cell disease research

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is scheduled to organise the first brainstorming session on sickle cell disease research for two days. The top scientists and medical experts all over the country will participate in the Chintan Shivir to be held from September 5 to September 6, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the sources, the purpose behind organising the brainstorming session is to identify the research, diagnosis and affordable treatment for sickle cell disease."We want to identify the research properties that can be taken up in sickle cell disease and existing scenarios with respect to the screening , the diagnosis, treatment, preventive measuresand awareness," said sources.

During two days, panel discussion will have six different sessions, like patient perspectives understanding the patients living with SCD and their needs, strategic open brainstorming, screening methods & strategies, antenatal and newborn screening point of care tests, implementation research optimising the coverage & services of National SCD Mission, treatment strategies current approaches and advancements areas for further research, prevention strategies prevention strategies interventions towards stigma reduction & improving quality of life of SCD patients areas for further research.

As India targets eliminating sickle cell diseases by 2047, this meeting is considered to be an important step.

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was also launched by Prime Minister on July 1, 2023 at Shahdil, Madhya Pradesh.

This programme is being carried out in a mission for three years to conduct screening, prevention and management of sickle anaemia in tribal areas States and UT's of India.