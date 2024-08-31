How to minimise microplastic exposure from food, water, air, and clothes

By Matthew Griffin



Microplastics are everywhere. These small plastic particles — often smaller than the width of a human hair — have been found in the food we eat, the liquids we drink and throughout the human body, including in lungs, brains, blood and breast milk.

While researchers are still determining the exact impacts on human health, microplastics (and their tinier variant, nanoplastics) pose a dual threat. The particles themselves can cause harm, as can the chemicals they contain. One recent study linked plastics in blood-vessel plaque to the risk of heart attack, stroke or death from any cause. Other research has found plastic exposure may increase the risk of cancer, Parkinson's disease and male infertility.

Plastic’s ubiquity means that avoiding it entirely is impossible. However, there are steps you can take to minimize its presence.

“I certainly understand, and everyone understands, that plastic is a really important part of our society. But there are some direct exposures that we can reduce,” says Sheela Sathyanarayana, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington who studies chemicals in plastics that affect the endocrine system.

Use less plastic, full stop

Some microplastic exposure comes from the environment: Airborne particles enter the body when we breathe, for example, while plastics in bodies of water build up in seafood. But other sources are closer to home. Sathyanarayana says the “easiest low-hanging fruit” for limiting exposure is to cut down on how much plastic you use.

Simple steps, such as switching from bottled to tap water, make a difference. A one-liter bottle of water contains an average of 240,000 plastic fragments, according to a study. Earlier research estimated that an average American drinking tap water instead of bottled water would consume dramatically fewer plastic particles.

Keep plastics out of the kitchen



It isn’t just bottled water. Food storage containers, cutting boards and many other kitchen goods are often made of or include plastic. Even tea bags can be made of materials that contain plastic, says Mark Wiesner, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Duke University who studies how plastics break down.

Fortunately, many of those same kitchen items also come in glass or stainless steel, while wood cutting boards can take the place of plastic ones. Making the switch is especially important for heat exposure, which can cause plastics to break down more quickly.

“Absolutely, absolutely don’t microwave food in plastic,” says Gillian Goddard, an endocrinologist in New York who writes for Parentdata, which provides information about pregnancy, parenthood and perimenopause. Tempered glass such as Pyrex is a good alternative for warming food.

When you do use plastic items, Goddard recommends washing them by hand — heat and abrasion from a dishwasher can spread particles to other dishes — and tossing or repurposing them once they become scratched. She also advises never reusing single-use plastics, such as bags and takeout containers, for food storage.

Choose clothes made of natural fibers



Textiles made of synthetic fibers are a frequent and often-forgotten source of microplastic exposure, particularly when they’re washed or dried. Plastic-free alternatives include natural fibers such as wool, cotton and linen.

When washing synthetic fabrics is unavoidable, there are some ways to minimize harm to the environment, including washing full loads, using cold water and air-drying as much as possible.

Keep your air clean



Plastic particles often end up in the air — when they’re thrown off by tires, for example, or launched from bubbles on the surface of the ocean. If you’re walking around outdoors, a high-quality face mask may be your best bet for minimizing intake.





Imperfect solutions

Because plastic is everywhere, no individual steps will get it out of your life entirely. Goddard says it’s hard to even know how much the existing guidance tempers harm: Plastic exposure is so ubiquitous that it’s difficult to find control groups for experiments.

But small steps can’t hurt, and reducing reliance on plastic has a positive impact on the environment overall. “If you can do those simple things without a massive disruption to your life, you’re probably doing something beneficial,” Goddard says. At home, though, you can install a HEPA air filter to keep your air clean. The filters catch many particles, though the smallest may slip through. Sathyanarayana also recommends that people take their shoes off in their homes to limit dust recirculating.

Mitigating exposure to plastic is particularly important for people who are already more vulnerable to health impacts, Sathyanarayana says, including children and pregnant women.

But making real headway against the world’s plastic problem will ultimately require systemic solutions, and both Goddard and Sathyanarayana are eager to see governments step up. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution is working on what could become a legally binding treaty on plastics, but countries remain divided on its scope — particularly any provision that would call for less plastic production.