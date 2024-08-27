IIL develops live-attenuated, needle-free intranasal Covid-19 vaccine

Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) on Tuesday said it has developed a live-attenuated needle-free intra-nasal booster vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, amid the rising number of cases of the virulent across the world.

The vaccine has been developed in collaboration with Griffith University, Australia. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IIL’s vaccine is made using codon deoptimisation technology and this work has already been published in Nature Communications on August 26. Codon deoptimisation is considered highly efficient as a virus attenuation strategy and is also considered safe and less time-consuming than the conventional way which usually takes several years.

“Completely guided attenuation and the means are well known, and the attenuated virus is expected to present all the antigens and mimics natural infection,” the company claimed.

“Among different formats of vaccines available, it is well known that live attenuated vaccines generate a robust and broad-spectrum neutralising antibody response,” IIL said, adding that its needle-free nasal booster vaccine has demonstrated stability and maintained safety in extensive animal studies.

IIL said that the danger due to Covid-19 infection is not over. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the virus is still killing around 1,700 people a week around the world. The WHO has urged people at risk to keep up with their vaccinations with boosters.

In 2022, Bharat Biotech had developed an intranasal vaccine approved as a mix-and match (heterologous) booster dose – iNCOVACC. The Union health minister had launched this vaccine in January 2023. It is a recombinant adenovirus (flu virus) vectored vaccine that has been formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops.

More From This Section

K Anand Kumar, managing director, IIL said, “This accomplishment signifies a major step forward in our battle against COVID-19. The development of this vaccine not only highlights our dedication to innovation in public health but also demonstrates IIL’s capability to adopt novel technology. We are enthusiastic about the codon de-optimisation technology, and its use in targeted attenuation of microorganisms to be used as vaccine candidate.”

He added that their vaccine would facilitate non-invasive immunisation, and that they aim to enhance vaccination rates, ultimately safeguarding more individuals and communities.

IIL was set up by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 1982. It has multiple GMP manufacturing sites and exports to over 60 countries. IIL has launched several animal and human vaccines in the Indian market and is now working actively on a dengue vaccine, which it aims to bring to market by 2026.

Covid-19 cases are rising across the world. In mid-August, the WHO said that Sars-CoV-2 positivity rate during the four-week reporting period from 24 June to 21 July increased from 7.4 per cent in the beginning week to 13 per cent in the last, across 85 countries.

Globally, JN.1 is the most reported variant of interest (VOI), now reported by 135 countries.