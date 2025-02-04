India has robust system to tackle pandemics: Health min tells Rajya Sabha

India has a very robust system to deal with future pandemics and public health emergencies, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda asserted in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda highlighted the steps taken by the government in the last 10 years to strengthen India's health system, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has proven under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we have got a very robust system to address the issue of any pandemic that comes, the minister said.

Listing out India's capabilities, Nadda said the country has the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), which oversees and keeps surveillance.

"It is the apex body which takes care of the diseases and the pathogens, and the other emerging virus mutation, which takes place," he added.

Under the NCDC, he said the country has an integrated disease surveillance programme, a platform for disease surveillance.

"We have got the RRT, which is called the rapid response team, which is there in the states. And we have got very decentralised multidisciplinary teams for health control and containment. And also, we have got an integrated health information platform where advanced data with analysis and analytical data and data modelling tools are there," the minister said.

"We give real-time reporting for all the emerging pandemics or the there are chances of having any pandemic." The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has 150 labs, he said, adding that there are viral research diagnostic laboratories. India has a world-class National Institute of Virology in Pune.

"So, we have got a very robust system wherever any pandemic or any chances of the pandemic are there, these laboratories confirm what type of mutation is taking place, what change, what type of medicine or what type of treatment is to be given," Nadda said.

The minister further said the Prime Minister has taken one step forward and launched the National One Health Mission.

"We get diseases because of pesticides. We get diseases because of the environment. We get diseases because of the nature of the plants, which is changing. We get diseases because of the medicines that are being given to the animals. What is the impact altogether? So for that, we have also started (a programme), which is known as the National One Health Mission," the minister said.

In a written reply, Nadda said the prevention of and preparedness against the pandemic is a shared global responsibility.

In order to better prepare against future pandemics/public health emergencies in the country, the ministry provides requisite support to states/UTs to enhance their capabilities.