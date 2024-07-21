India staring at infertility crisis, says Indira IVF's Founder Murdia

Hormonal issues, increasing substance use, and changing lifestyle are leading to an increase in infertility in India, which may irreversibly altar India's population dynamics, potentially leading to an ageing crisis, Dr Ajay Murdia, the man behind India's one of the largest fertility chain, Indira IVF, has said. Talking to PTI ahead of the World IVF Day on July 25, Dr Murdia said that India stands at a critical crossroads, facing an unprecedented infertility crisis that threatens not only millions of families but the country's future demographic balance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "According to some estimates, about 27.5 million married couples are actively trying to conceive and are suffering from infertility. But only about 275,000 IVF cycles are performed every year," he said.

"This silent epidemic, affecting one in six couples, is rapidly evolving into a national emergency with far-reaching consequences for India's societal structure and economic prospects," Murdia, Founder and Chairman of Indira IVF, said.

According to a National Family Health Survey, the fertility rate is 1.6 in urban India and 2.1 in its rural areas. By 2050, India's total fertility rate (TFR) is projected to dip to 1.29, far below the replacement rate of 2.1.

This means a rapidly depleting working-age population.

"This isn't just about individual families, it's a looming demographic catastrophe that threatens India's economic growth and social stability.

"While India currently boasts a demographic dividend with a young population, the rising infertility rates coupled with an ageing population could lead to a scenario similar to other Asian countries struggling with inverted population pyramids," he stated.

Rampant instances of polycystic ovary syndrome, which affects up to 22.5 per cent of women, increasing substance abuse, changing lifestyles, and rising cases of STI are some of the major reasons behind infertility.

"In the coming years, these factors could create a perfect storm that may irreversibly alter India's population dynamics, potentially leading to an ageing crisis that the country is ill-prepared to handle," Murdia said.

According to him, the government must consider infertility a national health priority and invest in IVF infrastructure, especially in rural areas.

Murdia said the demand for IVF is such that there is a need to scale up training programmes for specialists.

Bringing IVF under government health schemes and offering subsidised or free IVF are an imperative, he stressed.

In 1988, Murdia established one of the first male infertility diagnostic clinics in Udaipur, Rajasthan, at a time when infertility was largely misunderstood and stigmatised.

Over the years, Indira IVF's journey has evolved beyond addressing singular challenges to encompass a broader mission to provide advanced fertility treatments.

Indira IVF has focused on raising awareness about infertility as a pressing medical concern, aiming to dismantle misconceptions and provide comprehensive support, he said.

On the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (Regulations) Act, Murdia said, "I believe the IVF industry, too, will eventually witness a higher degree of consolidation among the bigger players. This consolidation can lead to increased efficiency and standardised practices across the industry, potentially improving the quality of care and patient outcomes."



The government had in 2021 passed the ART and Surrogacy law to register, monitor, and govern the ART practices of clinics in India.

To date, Indira IVF boasts a remarkable 74 per cent IVF success rate and has achieved over 150,000 successful IVF pregnancies.