Indian health systems on alert as viral infection Mpox scare grows

Two days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated the viral infection Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) due to rising cases in Africa, the central and state governments have started to hold meetings and issue guidelines to tackle the disease.

"The central government has called for a meeting with health experts and officials of Centre-run hospitals," a senior official with a major central hospital said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health (DPH) on Friday directed health officials across the state to be on high alert and undertake strict screening of passengers arriving from affected Central African countries.

In a circular, the Director of Public Health, T S Selvavinayagam, asked health officials to familiarise themselves with the clinical presentation of Mpox and check the travel history to affected countries in the last 21 days.

"A person of any age with a history of travel to affected countries within the last 21 days presenting with an unexplained acute rash and one or more symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, body aches, and profound weakness should be suspected of Mpox," the circular stated.





ALSO READ: Mpox now a global health emergency; 'easily transmitting': Causes, symptoms Meanwhile, Hyderabad and New Delhi, which serve as popular destinations for students from Africa to pursue higher education, are also on alert after the news.

This comes after neighbouring Pakistan reported cases of viral Mpox on Friday, with China announcing that it will screen people and goods entering the country for Mpox over the next six months.

Based on a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) advisory released in 2022, Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity.

It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which was first discovered in 1958 when an outbreak of a pox-like illness occurred in monkeys used for research. There are two subtypes of the virus—the more virulent and deadlier Clade 1, endemic in the Congo Basin in Central Africa, and Clade 2, endemic in West Africa.

A worldwide Mpox outbreak was first reported in 2022, involving the Clade 2b subclade causing around 140 deaths. But in 2024 alone, 17,500 Mpox cases have been reported involving the Clade 1b subclade, resulting in 460 deaths in Africa.

Commenting on vaccines for Mpox, Dr Satish Koul, senior director and unit head, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said that smallpox and chickenpox vaccines can be effective for Mpox as well, as they belong to the same family of viruses.



Indian children are vaccinated for chickenpox - varicella vaccine - given to kids between 12 and 15 months old, followed by booster shots at 4-6 years of age.

Reports suggest that Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic has already sought European approval to use its Mpox vaccine, IMVANEX, in children aged 12 to 17. It is currently approved for use in persons over 18 years of age.

Speaking on the risk of an outbreak in India, Koul said that there were a lot of travel restrictions in 2022 due to Covid-19, but the world is more mobile today. Therefore, there may be more cases this time around.

Commenting on the nature of the disease, Dr Rajeev Gupta, director, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, said that Mpox causes an acute febrile illness characterised by a rash, which is transmitted through direct contact with an infected person or their belongings, such as linens, towels, and handkerchiefs.

"The virus can also spread through kissing and sexual contact, particularly between men, and there have been reports of transmission from mother to foetus. Additionally, it can spread through respiratory droplets from sneezing, coughing, or loud speaking," he added.





How is Mpox transmitted?

Mpox is a zoonotic disease, but also can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on genitals. Infection can also occur through use of contaminated objects such as clothing or linens or in a community setting such as tattoo parlours. Gupta added that individuals should therefore avoid both direct and indirect contact with infected patients. Regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser are essential, and wearing a surgical mask is recommended.

What are the Symptoms?

Mpox symptoms can be seen 1 to 21 days after exposure. Common indicators include rashes, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle ache, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

Are vaccines available?

There are at least two vaccines currently in use for Mpox, recommended by the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation. While they are not available in India, experts suggest that those who are vaccinated against smallpox or chickenpox are immune to Mpox.