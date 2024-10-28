Lifestyle changes, lack of screening behind rise in breast cancer cases

Experts have raised concerns over the increasing incidence rate and mortality due to breast cancer in India, citing lifestyle issues and a lack of screening mechanisms as factors behind the rising caseload.

This follows government data indicating that incidence and mortality rates from breast cancer have been incrementally increasing in India.

According to data from the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) cited by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a parliamentary response this year, while the estimated incidence rate increased from 200,218 cases in 2019 to 221,579 cases in 2023, mortality rose from 74,481 deaths to 82,429 deaths in the same period.

The data also suggests that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal had the highest incidences of breast cancer in 2023.

Commenting on why India is seeing a high incidence rate of breast cancer, Dr Pankaj Goyal, senior consultant, medical oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), said that urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and rising stress levels are significantly contributing to an increase in health issues, including cancer.

“Environmental factors also play a crucial role; the presence of artificial hormones in food, especially dairy products, along with exposure to pesticides and pollutants, can alter genetic predispositions and elevate cancer risks,” he added.

Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of surgical oncology at CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, added that genetic predisposition also plays a role, with 15 to 24 per cent of cases potentially linked to hereditary factors, often leading to early-onset, aggressive cancers in younger women.

While a high percentage of breast cancer patients in India are in the pre-menopausal age group (45 to 55 years), doctors are now flagging the disease’s occurrence in younger women as well.

Experts suggest that lifestyle changes in urban centres are leading to younger women developing the disease, whereas lower screening rates result in potential patients discovering the diagnosis at a later stage of cancer.

“Many girls are now experiencing menarche at younger ages, leading to higher lifetime oestrogen exposure, which increases cancer risk. Additionally, delayed pregnancies, opting not to have children (nulliparity), and reduced breastfeeding duration diminish natural protective factors,” Malhotra said.

He added that late-stage diagnosis is a major issue, with over 75 per cent of cases being detected at advanced stages (50 per cent at Stage 3 and 25 per cent at Stage 4), which significantly reduces survival rates.

Flagging the lack of awareness and formal screening programmes in India, Dr Devavrat Arya, senior director, medical oncology, Max Med Centre, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, said that patients often overlook or ignore typical symptoms of breast cancer, such as a lump in the breast, leading to high mortality rates.

“This means that cancers are being diagnosed at a higher stage, necessitating more treatment and increasing the likelihood of needing chemotherapy, radiation, hormone, or targeted therapy,” he said.

Many patients, especially in rural areas, also hesitate to discuss their concerns with family members, seeking medical help only when symptoms become severe. “Contributing factors to this delay include embarrassment, financial constraints, and limited access to healthcare facilities,” Goyal said.