Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / Monsoon season health guide: Tips to prevent the spread of viral fevers

Monsoon season health guide: Tips to prevent the spread of viral fevers

In India, the monsoon season can give rise to viral fever. The monsoons in India generally occur between June and August and this can cause a host of airborne, water-borne or any viral infections

viral fever
viral fever
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Weather changes can affect different people in different ways, and it depends on many factors, especially how well our immune systems are developed. Some people's immune systems are strong and can handle changes in the weather without experiencing any health problems, while others can get viral fevers or other related problems. 
Depending on the region, India's monsoon season typically lasts from June to August. During this time, a variety of viral fevers and diseases can spread by water, air, and vectors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is a viral fever?

A group of viral infections that affect the body and are characterized by fever, burning eyes, headaches, body aches, nausea, and vomiting are collectively referred to as viral fevers. A higher incidence of viral fever is seen in children and the elderly due to weakened immune systems.

How is a viral fever treated?

As per the doctors, viral fever is a common ailment that can usually be treated at home unless it gets severe enough to necessitate hospitalization. Typical approaches to assist someone in obtaining symptom relief includes:
    • Use over-the-counter medications for fevers, such as crocin or disprin. But these medications must be taken on a doctor's advice, particularly in cases involving minors.
    • Make sure your body gets enough sleep and relax.

More From This Section

Health cover for all above 70 to bring relief to millions: Industry players

Gastro problems could heighten Parkinson's disease risk by 76%: Study

NITI Aayog group proposes separate law to tackle public health crises

One Bavarian Nordic smallpox shot 58% effective against Mpox, shows study

NITI group pitches for a separate law to tackle future public health crisis

    • It is important to stay hydrated in these circumstances, so make sure you are drinking enough water.
    • Warm up your body with a lukewarm bath.

How can viral fever be prevented?

Even while viral fever and illnesses are frequent, particularly during the monsoon season, taking a few easy precautions will help greatly reduce their likelihood. The doctors suggest the following advice to avoid fever and viral infections:
    • Hand sanitization with hand rubs or soap washing are good ways to practise personal hygiene, especially after coming indoors.
    • Keep your surroundings and your home tidy.
    • You should not communicate with someone you know is contaminated.
    • Avoid often touching your lips and nose, especially outside.
    • Always cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. To stop the illness from spreading, stay out of public places if you are sick and have a fever.
    • Eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet will help you stay healthy and maintain a strong immune system.
    • Get frequent exercise, hydrate well, and get at least eight hours of sleep each night.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

North India to see heavy rain for 4 days; IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

Monsoon in India: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh face below-average rainfall

Delhi, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

India's July-August rainfall hits 30-year high, La Niña delayed to November

Active monsoon boosts August rain by 36.9% in northwest India, says IMD

Topics :Monsoon in IndiaIndian monsoonhealth

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story