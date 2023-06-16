Home / Health / More diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer's underway: Report

More diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer's underway: Report

With advancements in medical technology, novel diagnostic tools are emerging to facilitate early and accurate detection of Alzheimer's disease, according to a report on Friday

IANS New Delhi
More diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer's underway: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With advancements in medical technology, novel diagnostic tools are emerging to facilitate early and accurate detection of Alzheimer's disease, according to a report on Friday.

Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, poses significant challenges to individuals, caregivers, and healthcare systems worldwide. Early detection plays a crucial role in managing the disease and improving patient outcomes.

Researchers and medical device manufacturers have been working tirelessly to develop innovative solutions for early Alzheimer's detection, revealed the report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Prominent among these advancements is the development of blood-based biomarker tests, such as the recently introduced AD-detect blood test, amyloid beta biomarkers, tau protein biomarkers, and neurofilament light (NfL) Biomarkers.

These groundbreaking tests detect specific biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease, providing a non-invasive and accessible method for early detection and monitoring of the disease progression.

Leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively involved in clinical trials and studies to evaluate the effectiveness of these biomarker tests. The results so far have been promising, showing great potential for improving early diagnosis and intervention strategies for the neurodegenerative disease, the report said.

"Early detection of Alzheimer's disease allows for timely interventions, including lifestyle modifications and potential treatment options, which can significantly impact the quality of life for individuals affected by the disease. The development of blood-based biomarker tests is a significant breakthrough in the field, offering a more accessible and convenient approach to detecting Alzheimer's at its early stages," said Cynthia Stinchcombe, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

"The advancements in diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer's disease bring hope to millions of people worldwide. By increasing awareness, supporting ongoing research, and ensuring widespread access to these innovative diagnostic tests, we can make significant strides in improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and moving closer to effective treatments," Stinchcombe added.

The month of June is designated as Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. It is dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease, brain health, and supporting individuals and families affected by this condition.

--IANS

rvt/ksk/

Also Read

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Traffic-related air pollution can cause Alzheimer's disease: Research

One-shot chikungunya vaccine found safe, effective in first phase 3 trial

11,547 cattle died of lumpy skin disease in 10 months in Maharashtra: Govt

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

New MRI technique reveals changes in brain post Covid-19 infection

Water parks, swimming pools a threat to ear infections, say Doctors

India made 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials to treat blindness

Microplastics getting deposited in human respiratory tract: Research

Fire breaks out in Madhya Pradesh govt office, health data destroyed

Topics :Alzheimer’s

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story