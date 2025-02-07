Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / Mumbai reports its first case of GBS, 64-year old woman hospitalised

Mumbai reports its first case of GBS, 64-year old woman hospitalised

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing

GBS
The number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra's Pune district stood at six, while the count of suspected and confirmed cases in that city was 173. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mumbai reported its first case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) on Friday after a 64-year-old woman was diagnosed with the rare nerve disorder, civic officials said.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing. 

Talking to PTI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and its state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani said the patient was currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a civic-run hospital.

BMC officials said the woman, who resides in Andheri (East) area of the city, was hospitalised with a history of fever and diarrhoea that was followed by ascending paralysis.

The woman was initially hospitalized on January 21. Within three days, she developed difficulty in walking and progressive weakness in her lower limbs, they said.

A provisional diagnosis of Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (AIDP), a variant of GBS, was made based on clinical findings and diagnostic tests, said the officials and described her current condition as "moderate".

Also Read

Raymond to develop Rs 1,800 cr housing project in Mumbai with landowner

'Indians justifiably outraged': Bryan Johnson shares study on air quality

BlackRock planning to hire 1,200 people to expand 2 support hubs in India

BMC Budget 2025 highlights: Slum biz tax, parking, zoo upgrade, and more

Mumbai suburban network to get new trains to reduce overcrowding: Vaishnaw

A lumbar puncture showed mild protein elevation, and plasmapheresis has been initiated as part of the treatment, and four more cycles of the procedure were planned, they informed.

Plasmapheresis is a process in which the liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells.

The patient has a history of hypertension and surgeries, including tubal ligation and an appendectomy, said the officials.

Another BMC official said the woman tested positive for "nerve conduction study " though a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis is pending.

CSF analysis is a group of tests that help diagnose diseases and conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord.

In GBS, severe cases can result in near-total paralysis. The prevalence of this disorder is more common among adults and in males, though people of all ages can be affected.

The number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra's Pune district stood at six, while the count of suspected and confirmed cases in that city was 173.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fixed ceiling, retail prices to ensure affordable cancer drugs: Govt in LS

2 suspected GBS cases from Delhi NCR region admitted in Jaipur

ICMR initiates process of vaccine development against avian influenza

Timely cancer care improves with Ayushman Bharat in India: Lancet stud

Over 85 mn treatments availed under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Govt tells RS

Topics :Mumbaihealthcarenerve agent

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story