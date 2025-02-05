Timely cancer care improves with Ayushman Bharat in India: Lancet stud

India has made progress in reducing delays in starting cancer treatment, with improvements seen among patients enrolled in the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), according to a recent study published in medical journal The Lancet.

The study mentions health insurance-enabled access to therapy has led to timely initiation of cancer treatment increased by 36 per cent across the population, reports The Indian Express. However, among those covered under Ayushman Bharat, the increase was a remarkable 90 per cent after 2018, compared to the period between 1995 and 2017. This reflects how the government-backed health insurance scheme, which provides coverage to the poorest 40 per cent of India’s population, has significantly improved access to cancer care.

On World Cancer Day (Feb 4), Union Health Minister JP Nadda acknowledged the study’s findings, calling the scheme a “game-changer for India’s healthcare”. In a post on X, he stated, “Patients enrolled under AB-PMJAY saw a 90 per cent rise in access to cancer treatment within 30 days. Delays reduced and financial burden eased. The scheme is bridging the healthcare gap between rural and urban India.”

Call for more cancer treatment facilities

While the study praised the health safety net offered by the government, it also highlighted a critical gap in cancer care infrastructure. The study, based on data from 6,700 cancer patients, found that radiotherapy faced the longest treatment delays, followed by chemotherapy and surgery, reports The Indian Express.

One major concern raised was India’s shortage of radiotherapy machines. The country currently has 779 machines, far below the requirement. In contrast, high-income countries have four machines per 10 lakh people, while the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least one machine per 10 lakh people. By this standard, India would need anywhere between 1,350 to 5,000 radiotherapy machines to meet demand.

The researchers stressed the urgent need to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure, improve access to radiotherapy, and include affordable chemotherapy drugs under Ayushman Bharat.

Who receives timely cancer treatment?

The study found that younger, more educated, and insured patients were more likely to start treatment on time. Key findings included:

77 per cent of patients under 30 years received timely treatment, compared to 23 per cent of older patients.

70.2 per cent of educated patients started treatment on time, while 29.8 per cent faced delays.

69 per cent of insured patients received timely care, versus 31 per cent of uninsured patients.

Higher-income individuals were less likely to delay treatment.

Access to cancer treatment

The greatest improvement in timely treatment was seen in:

Reproductive and genitourinary cancers

Breast cancer

Blood cancers

However, patients with unknown cancer stages faced the longest delays. The study suggested that lack of proper diagnosis, trained medical staff, and healthcare facilities contributed to this issue, leading to delayed or incorrect treatment decisions.

The expansion of cancer care under Ayushman Bharat has helped reduce financial barriers and improved early treatment initiation, the researchers concluded. However, addressing infrastructure gaps, particularly in radiotherapy and diagnostics, will be crucial to further improving cancer care across India.