Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / 2 suspected GBS cases from Delhi NCR region admitted in Jaipur

2 suspected GBS cases from Delhi NCR region admitted in Jaipur

Sources indicated the patients are admitted in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital

GBS
GBS is a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own peripheral nervous system, leading to weakness, tingling, and sometimes paralysis
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Two more cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, were reported in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), sources said. 
 
The Union Health Ministry, however, has not confirmed the development.
 
One of the suspects from Gurugram, and the other from Uttar Pradesh, were admitted to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital.
 
It comes after one of the prominent hospitals in Gurugram claimed to have reported a suspected case of GBS earlier this week.
 
GBS is a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its peripheral nervous system, leading to weakness, tingling, and even paralysis. 
 
Maharashtra has witnessed a sudden surge in GBS cases since January. So far, the state has reported 132 confirmed GBS cases. 

Also Read

Premium

India-EU FTA negotiations a tough nut to crack as key issues unresolved

Investment summit displayed Rajasthan's business potential: Col Rathore

Rajasthan Guv hails NEP, says old education system sought to produce clerks

Protests break out in Rajasthan over govt order abolishing 9 districts

Rajasthan tanker fire: Death toll rises to 19 as man succumbs to burns

 
Maharashtra also has reported five suspected deaths due to this disorder.
 
Several suspected cases were also reported from Assam and Tamil Nadu.   
 
On Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a review meeting to check the status of GBS in Maharashtra, asking the state to work in coordination with the Centre to explore the possible causes of the outbreak to prevent recurrences in the future.
 
While assuring the state government of all support in the management of the disease, Nadda asserted that the situation was being closely monitored.
 
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), while the cause of GBS is not fully understood, most cases follow an infection with a virus or bacteria, leading the immune system to attack the body itself. 
 
“Infection with the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni, which causes gastroenteritis (including symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea), is one of the most common risk factors for GBS,” the world health body said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICMR initiates process of vaccine development against avian influenza

Timely cancer care improves with Ayushman Bharat in India: Lancet stud

Over 85 mn treatments availed under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Govt tells RS

Health ministry releases first quality ratings for Internal Medicine Dept

India has robust system to tackle pandemics: Health min tells Rajya Sabha

Topics :JaipurHealth Ministryimmune systems

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story