Home / Health / Nipah virus: All you need to know about symptoms, diagnosis and prevention

Nipah virus: All you need to know about symptoms, diagnosis and prevention

Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) is a potentially fatal complication of Nipah virus. Patients with breathing complications are more likely to transmit the virus than those without

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Nipah Virus

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Clinical symptoms found in individuals who got the Nipah infection in Kozhikode, where two individuals have died and four others are going through treatment, are different this time from the complications seen in past outbreaks, said the specialist leading the group treating the four patients.

All the cases seen this year mainly show symptoms of respiratory infection, according to Dr A S Anoop Kumar, the director of critical care medicine at Aster MIMS hospital in Kozhikode, During the rainy season, he stated, many people contract viral fever and influenza, which share similar symptoms, making early diagnosis of the virus difficult. Let's get to the details of this virus. 
 

What is the Nipah virus? 
According to WHO, Nipah virus (NiV) is an emerging zoonotic paramyxovirus that infects humans and pigs and causes severe, often fatal disease. The infection is carried by fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family and was first distinguished during an outbreak of the illness in 1998 reaching out to 1999 in Malaysia and Singapore.


Normally, human infection presents as an encephalitic condition marked by fever, headache, mental confusion, drowsiness, disorientation, coma, and possibly death. Typically, symptoms appear five to fourteen days after Nipah virus exposure.

What are the Signs and Symptoms of Nipah infection?

The infection results in no conspicuous symptoms, infecting individuals and staying dormant until severe complications start to emerge.

The Nipah Virus can be contracted by people without giving any indications of symptoms that the people have been infected. The specialists, however, encourage to pay special attention to the these signs:

Fever and headache, sore throat, vomiting, myalgia (muscle aches), dizziness or potentially intense respiratory disorder or abnormal pneumonia.
 

How is the virus discovered?

Nipah infection can be determined through clinical history during the intense and convalescent period of the illness. The principal tests utilised are antibody detection via enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) from bodily liquids. 

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay and virus isolation via cell culture are two additional tests utilized.

Is there a cure to this infection?
There are currently no drugs or vaccines approved for humans yet, according to WHO. However, the studies in small-animal models of NiV infection seem to point to a promising treatment. 


The Nipah virus cannot be cured. Rather, individuals who are infected are treated with serious supportive care, which incorporates ensuring the individual stays hydrated, and treating any sickness or vomiting alongside encephalitis or respiratory problems.

Also Read

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Nipah patients' contact list grows to 350, 50% high-risk category: Official

Long-term symptoms of Covid-19 can emerge months after infection: Study

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

Dengue virus 'evolved dramatically' in India, is more severe: Study

Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah deaths in Kozhikode district

New treatment: NMC regulations, albeit diluted, likely to be back soon

G20 Summit 2023: India may take the lead to achieve G20 health goals

After drive against spurious drugs, DCGI collating data on pharma plants

To tackle antimicrobial resistance a global One Health approach is needed

Topics :nipah virusVirusesdiseasehealth

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story