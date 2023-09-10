G20 Summit 2023: India may take the lead to achieve G20 health goals

Having emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic recently, the New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries stressed on future pandemic preparedness and on improving essential health services and systems better than pre-pandemic levels in the next two to three years. Experts say that such solutions would not only need investment but also a lot of global coordination, and India has already taken the lead in vaccine manufacturing and antimicrobial resistance research.

The joint declaration by G20 leaders on Saturday said, “We remain committed to strengthening the global health architecture, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) at its core, and building more resilient, equitable, sustainable, and inclusive health systems to achieve Universal Health Coverage, implement the One Health approach, enhance pandemic preparedness and strengthen existing infectious diseases surveillance systems.”



To achieve this, the member countries would focus on strengthening primary healthcare and health workforce and improving essential health services and health systems to better than pre-pandemic levels, ideally within the next two to three years, as well as continue progress towards polio eradication and ending ongoing epidemics including AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis and water-borne and other communicable diseases, also recognising the importance of research on long Covid-19, the declaration said.

Experts like Gagandeep Kang, eminent virologist and professor at the department of gastrointestinal sciences at Christian Medical College, Vellore, point out that while it makes sense to bring solutions where the problems are or might be, such an ambitious target needs investment and coordination. “There are lots of challenges in strengthening manufacturing systems, procurement systems and technical capacity, so investment is essential (not just funding but government and industry attention and interaction),” she told Business Standard.



The G20 nations have committed to promoting the ‘One Health’-based approach driven by the Quadripartite's One Health Joint Plan of Action (2022-2026). The declaration also says that G20 members are looking forward to a successful outcome of the ongoing negotiations at the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) for an ambitious, legally binding WHO convention, agreement or other international instruments on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response by May 2024, as well as amendments to better implement the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005).

Further, the G20 nations would facilitate equitable access to safe, effective, affordable and quality-assured vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, etc., especially in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). It said that G20 nations support the WHO-led inclusive consultative process for the development of an interim medical countermeasures coordination mechanism. This focuses on effective participation of LMICs and other developing countries, leveraging local and regional R&D and manufacturing capacities, and strengthening last-mile delivery.



India, the leader in vaccine manufacturing, has already started taking steps.

For example, Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India (SII) is already building a plug-and-play vaccine-making facility in Pune, which will be at the disposal of any country that may need an urgent supply of vaccine doses in the event of an outbreak. Prior to the pandemic, SII had a capacity to make 1.5 billion annual doses and was making about 1.2 billion doses, which scaled up significantly during the pandemic.



Poonawalla, chief executive officer and brain behind the new-age SII, told Business Standard earlier that he is offering this 300,000-square-feet pandemic facility to all world leaders and countries in case they need to stockpile vaccines or require any product. “It is designed as a pandemic facility – it can handle all the different technologies,” he had said.

Speaking to Business Standard, Poonawalla had said last year that during the second wave in India, when every country in the world was vying for vaccines and was looking at India for supplies, SII had to stop exports to cater to local demand.



“I decided that I don’t want to be in that situation again; I don’t want to make a choice between an African country or a South American country and India. There should be enough for everybody,” Poonawalla had said. “Outbreaks and endemic-type diseases will keep emerging, and the world will always need someone to manufacture it at a low cost.”

G20 nations have also prioritised tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through research and development, infection prevention and control, as well as antimicrobial stewardship efforts within respective national action plans through AMR and antimicrobial consumption surveillance.



Dr Abdul Ghafur, Consultant, Infectious Diseases at Apollo Cancer Institute, Chennai, and also the Managing Trustee of AMR Declaration Trust, told Business Standard, “This forward-looking vision is crucial in the global fight against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). In this context, it's noteworthy to mention that India is progressively establishing itself as a pivotal player in the discovery of new antibiotics and the development of groundbreaking diagnostic tools.” Ghafur added that this also reinforces the importance of global collaboration and innovation in addressing such challenges.





- Focus on strengthening primary health care, improving essential health services to better than pre-pandemic levels, ideally within the next 2-3 years

- Recognize the potential role of evidence-based Traditional and Complementary Medicine in health



- Effective participation of LMICs and other developing countries, leveraging local and regional R&D and manufacturing capacities

- Promote and improve access to mental health services and psychosocial support in an inclusive manner