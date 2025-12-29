NMC chairman stresses urgent need to prevent overuse of antibiotics

Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth said Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned a very important and sensible healthcare topic on antibiotic misuse in his 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said that the overuse of antibiotics must be prevented and the National Medical Commission is committed to working actively on these issues.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, mentioned a very important and sensible healthcare topic on antibiotic misuse in his Mann Ki Baat today... It requires not only enforcement but also increasing awareness of antibiotic misuse...The overuse of antibiotics must be prevented...The National Medical Commission is committed to working actively on these issues, and we will make sure that this message is spread across all NMC institutions across the country," Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth said in a self-made video.

Citing a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat, said it has come to light that antibiotics are proving ineffective against many diseases like pneumonia and urinary tract infection. This is a matter of great concern for all of us. He said the report noted that the "major reason for this is people's indiscriminate use of antibiotics. Antibiotics are not medicines that should be taken mindlessly. They should be used only on the doctor's advice. Nowadays, people have started believing that just taking a pill would cure all their problems. This is the reason, diseases and infections are proving to be too strong for these antibiotics. I urge all of you to refrain from using medicines at your own discretion. This is especially important when it comes to antibiotics. I would simply say: Medicines require guidance, and antibiotics require doctors. This practice will prove to be very helpful in improving your health."