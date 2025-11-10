Home / Health / Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharma to launch weight-loss drug under new brand

Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharma to launch weight-loss drug under new brand

The deal will help expand the availability and marketing of this weight-loss medicine, especially in areas where Novo Nordisk's reach is limited

Novo Nordisk
Under the agreement with Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor handling the marketing and sales of Poviztra across India. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has partnered with India's Emcure Pharmaceuticals to distribute its weight-loss drug under a new brand Poviztra, the companies said in a joint exchange filing on Monday.
 
The deal will help expand the availability and marketing of this weight-loss medicine, especially in areas where Novo Nordisk’s reach is limited. Under the agreement, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor handling the marketing and sales of Poviztra across India.
 
Emcure Pharma CEO & MD Satish Mehta said, “We are proud to be the first Indian pharmaceutical company to bring the world’s most widely used and trusted GLP-1-based weight loss molecule to the Indian market. We believe in the potential of semaglutide." 
 
Jay Thyagarajan, senior vice-president for the Asia-Pacific region at Novo Nordisk, said that obesity is a serious long-term disease affecting millions in India. "After launching Wegovy, the company aims to reach more people through this partnership, combining Novo Nordisk’s innovation in GLP-1 therapies with Emcure’s strong distribution network to make obesity treatment more accessible across the country," he said.

What is Poviztra and how does it work?

Poviztra (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) is similar to Wegovy. It is used to help adults manage their weight over the long term. It is suitable for people who have obesity (BMI of 30 or higher), or are overweight (BMI of 27 or higher) and have at least one weight-related health problem, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol.
 
According to the companies, Poviztra also helps reduce the risk of serious heart problems in adults with existing heart disease who are overweight or obese.
  It is supposed to be taken once a week using a pen device that comes in five dose strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and a regular maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. Wegovy's 2.4 mg dose is priced at ₹26,015 for a month's supply in India, while pricing for Poviztra was not disclosed.

Who are Novo Nordisk’s main rivals in India’s weight-loss market?

Launched in March, rival Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Mounjaro preceded rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which entered the market in June. By the end of October, Mounjaro had generated total revenue of ₹333 crore, research firm Pharmarack said.
 
Additionally, Mounjaro’s consumption in India by volume was ten times higher than Wegovy’s in October. Last month, Eli Lilly also partnered with Cipla to sell its weight-loss drug under a separate brand in India.

How serious is India’s obesity problem?

India has around 254 million people with overall obesity and another 351 million with belly (abdominal) obesity. Obesity can lead to more than 230 health problems, such as heart disease, fatty liver, joint pain, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.
 
In their statement, the companies said, "Many people think obesity happens only because of bad habits or lack of control, but that’s not true. It can be caused by many factors, like genetics, biology, mental health, society, and the environment. Just like diabetes or asthma, obesity is a long-term condition that needs proper and continuous treatment."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Has China found a way to make your drugs cheaper? Scientists think so

Did you gain weight in first year of college? Here's the science behind it

Long-term melatonin use may raise heart failure risk by 90%: Study

Rise in kidney disease tied to other chronic conditions, finds study

Scientists find special cells in brain that can stop Alzheimer's: Study

Topics :Novo Nordiskweight lossweight loss in womenEli LillyBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story