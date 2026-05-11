What is norovirus? The highly contagious virus behind cruise ship outbreak

A week after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship wreaked havoc, more than 100 people fell ill aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship after coming into contact with norovirus. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the norovirus outbreak on the Caribbean Princess has affected 102 passengers out of the ship’s 3,116 and 13 of its crew members.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, often called “the winter vomiting bug,” is highly contagious and its key symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting. According to Mayo Clinic, norovirus is commonly spread through food or water contaminated during preparation or through contaminated surfaces. It can also spread through close contact with an infected person.

The virus is difficult to kill, as it can withstand heat and cold and many disinfectants. Most people infected with norovirus get better within one to three days; however, they can still spread the virus for 2 weeks or more after recovering from the illness, according to the CDC. The outbreak on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship was reported on Thursday. The voyage, which started on April 28, is supposed to dock at Port Canaveral, Florida, on Monday. What are the symptoms of norovirus? A person infected with norovirus usually starts showing symptoms within 12 to 48 hours of exposure. While the key symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting, other common symptoms to look out for are:

Nausea

Stomach cramps

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Fatigue, and

Dehydration How does norovirus spread? Norovirus spreads primarily through direct contact with contaminated surfaces or infected individuals. People should watch out for the following risk factors: Eating food or drinking fluids from contaminated containers

Touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then touching the mouth

Being in close contact with a person infected with norovirus What is the cure for norovirus? There is no specific cure, antibiotic, or vaccine for norovirus, and most people recover on their own within a few days. Treatment mainly focuses on hydration and preventing the spread of infection.