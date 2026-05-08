Fact-check Friday: Do short naps enhance performance or disrupt sleep?

A quick nap in the middle of a busy day might seem like a luxury, yet it is increasingly being seen as a productivity tool. With growing research backing its benefits, the question is no longer whether naps feel good, but whether they actually work.

In today’s Fact-check Friday, we ask a sleep expert if power naps can enhance focus, decision-making, and overall performance.

What happens in your brain during a power nap?

A short nap does more than simply provide rest, and it actively resets the brain. As Dr Sushil Kr Upadhyay, Consultant Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, Kailash Deepak Hospital, explains, “During a brief nap of 10 to 20 minutes, the brain cycles into light non-REM (non-rapid eye movement) sleep, which clears adenosine, the chemical that causes drowsiness, and refreshes neural circuits involved in attention and memory consolidation.”

This has a direct impact on productivity because improved alertness translates into better focus and faster thinking. “Studies published in journals such as Sleep and Nature Neuroscience show that even a 10-minute nap can boost reaction time and logical reasoning within minutes of waking,” he adds. Meanwhile, fatigue weakens the prefrontal cortex, which controls judgement, and a well-timed nap helps restore its function efficiently. How long should a power nap be for best results? Getting the duration right is crucial, because a nap that is too long can leave you feeling worse instead of refreshed.

As Dr Upadhyay explains, “The ideal power nap lasts between 10 and 20 minutes. This window allows the brain to enter light Stage 2 sleep, where memory processing and alertness restoration occur, without descending into deep slow-wave sleep.” This lighter stage of sleep is enough to reset cognitive function, while also helping you wake up quickly and clearly. He further adds that longer naps can be counterproductive, and notes, “entering deep sleep and waking up abruptly causes sleep inertia — that heavy, disoriented grogginess that can last up to 30 minutes.” This is why many people feel sluggish after long daytime naps, even if they initially felt tired.

Timing also plays an important role, and a well-timed nap can enhance its benefits without affecting night-time rest. “The optimal window is between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, which aligns with the natural post-lunch dip in circadian rhythm,” says Dr Upadhyay, adding that napping later in the day may interfere with falling asleep at night, especially for those already dealing with sleep issues. Do power naps improve long-term productivity and health? The benefits of power naps are not limited to a quick energy boost, and research suggests they can support long-term performance and wellbeing. Key advantages include:

Better mood regulation and emotional resilience

Reduced stress levels due to lower cortisol

Lower risk of burnout

Improved sustained work performance Dr Upadhyay shared that a landmark Nasa study found that a 26-minute nap improved pilot performance by 34 per cent and alertness by 100 per cent. Meanwhile, a Greek cohort study linked midday naps with a 37 per cent lower risk of coronary mortality. Over time, these benefits compound, especially when naps complement healthy night-time sleep rather than replace it. Do power naps work for everyone or only certain groups? Power naps are effective, but not universally beneficial. Some groups gain more:

Children and adolescents, who need more sleep overall

Older adults, who often experience lighter night-time sleep

Professionals in high-pressure roles such as medicine, aviation, and transport However, those with insomnia or disrupted sleep cycles may find that naps worsen their condition. In such cases, avoiding daytime sleep may be more helpful, shares Dr Upadhyay. When should frequent daytime napping be a concern? While occasional naps are healthy, frequent or uncontrollable daytime sleepiness may signal an underlying issue. Dr Upadhyay notes, “If a patient reports needing multiple naps daily despite sleeping seven to nine hours at night, or if they feel unrefreshed regardless of nap duration, a formal sleep evaluation including polysomnography should be considered.”

Conditions linked to excessive sleepiness include: Obstructive sleep apnoea — a condition where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep

Narcolepsy — a neurological disorder that causes sudden, uncontrollable sleep episodes

Idiopathic hypersomnia — a condition marked by excessive daytime sleepiness without a clear cause

Undiagnosed hypothyroidism or anaemia — low thyroid function or low red blood cells, both of which can cause fatigue In such cases, naps may only mask the problem rather than solve it, and medical support may be required. How can you take a power nap the right way? While naps can be helpful, doing them incorrectly can leave you feeling worse. Experts suggest a few simple strategies to get the most out of a power nap:

Keep it short: Aim for 15–20 minutes to avoid grogginess and stay in lighter sleep stages

Nap early in the afternoon: Ideally between 1 pm to 3 pm, so it does not affect night-time sleep

Create a restful environment: Choose a quiet, dim, and comfortable space to help your body relax

Use an alarm: This prevents slipping into deep sleep and waking up disoriented Experts note that naps should not be relied on as a substitute for proper sleep. A short nap can take the edge off daytime fatigue, but longer or poorly timed naps may disrupt your sleep cycle and reduce overall sleep quality.