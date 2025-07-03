'Our vaccines are safe': Covishield makers support ICMR-Aiims findings

The, the manufacturer of Covishield, has come forward in support of recent studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), which reaffirm the safety of Covid-19 vaccines and their lack of association with sudden cardiac deaths.

In a post on X, the Serum Institute of India said, “In light of recent concerns, we affirm: Two large-scale studies by ICMR and Aiims, as cited by the Ministry of Health [@MoHFW_INDIA] have found no link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths. The vaccines are safe and scientifically validated.”

“Sudden cardiac deaths can result from a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-Covid complications,” the ministry said in a statement.

One of the key investigations, conducted by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology, surveyed 47 hospitals between May and August 2023. Titled ‘Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India’, the study concluded that Covid-19 vaccination does not raise the risk of sudden unexplained death among young adults.

An Aiims-ICMR study ‘Establishing the cause in sudden unexplained deaths in young’, suggested that most such fatalities were attributable to heart attacks, genetic predispositions, and poor lifestyle habits.

Vaccines critical to public health, says govt

Reaffirming the safety profile of vaccines, MoHFW said that data from ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control show only rare instances of adverse effects. The ministry warned against misinformation that could fuel vaccine hesitancy. “Statements linking Covid vaccination to sudden deaths are false and misleading,” it said. “Speculative claims without conclusive evidence undermine public confidence in life-saving immunisation.”