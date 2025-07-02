Home / Health / US rice contains most arsenic, Indian basmati among safest, finds study

US rice contains most arsenic, Indian basmati among safest, finds study

New report flags high arsenic levels in US-grown rice; experts advise caution, especially for children and pregnant women. Indian basmati, Thai jasmine among safest options tested

rice
All rice samples contained inorganic arsenic — the most toxic form of the metal. (Photo/Unsplash)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Rice sold in the United States has been found to contain some of the highest levels of inorganic arsenic — a toxic heavy metal linked to cancer and developmental issues, according to a recent report by Healthy Babies Bright Futures, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing children’s exposure to harmful chemicals. 
By contrast, rice varieties imported from India and Thailand, including Indian basmati and Thai jasmine rice, were among those with the lowest arsenic levels. 
The findings of the report,  titled ‘What’s in your family’s rice?’, are particularly worrying for populations most vulnerable to the toxic effects of arsenic: pregnant women, young children, and people who consume rice frequently, said Margaret Karagas, a professor of epidemiology at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine. However, she noted that there are practical ways to reduce arsenic exposure from rice, according to a report by The New York Times.
 

What the test on rice varieties revealed

Researchers behind the report tested 145 rice products purchased through Amazon and retail chains like Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Costco, and Target. The samples included rice grown in the US as well as imports from various countries. They also tested other grains such as quinoa, farro, couscous, and spelt for comparison. 
All rice samples contained inorganic arsenic — the most toxic form of the metal. Shockingly, around one-third of these samples surpassed the FDA’s safety limit for arsenic in infant rice cereals. On average, the arsenic levels in rice were 28 times higher than those found in the other grains tested.                               
Brown rice was found to contain more arsenic than white rice due to its outer layers — the bran and germ — where the metal tends to accumulate. Among the rice varieties tested, arborio rice from Italy and white and brown rice from the southeastern US showed the highest concentrations of arsenic. However, the lowest levels were found in white rice from California, jasmine rice from Thailand, and basmati rice from India.
 

Why arsenic levels vary by region and type

The variations in arsenic content stem from environmental factors. “It’s mainly because of the amount of arsenic in the soil and water,” said Felicia Wu, professor of food safety and risk assessment at Michigan State University, US. Rice plants are particularly susceptible to absorbing arsenic due to their growth in water-flooded paddies, she added, as quoted by The New York Times. 
Brown rice generally contains more arsenic because its outer layers remain intact after harvesting. This contrasts with white rice, which has those layers removed.
 

Health implications: Who is most at risk?

“There is no known safe level of arsenic exposure,” said Karagas of Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine. The most serious risks are for fetuses and young children, as arsenic can hinder growth and cognitive development. Infants and toddlers often consume rice cereals and snacks in significant quantities, making them especially vulnerable. 
Adults aren’t immune either. Long-term, low-level exposure can increase the risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and various cancers. “We know there are health effects, but we still lack enough data to define a safe consumption level,” said Dojin Ryu, a professor of food toxicology at the University of Missouri, as quoted by The New York Times.   
 

Ways to minimise arsenic exposure from rice

While arsenic is naturally present in the environment — including soil, air, and water — there are steps individuals can take to reduce their exposure: 
Switch grains: Substitute rice with grains like oats, millet, barley, or quinoa, especially in baby foods.
Cook it differently: Cooking rice in excess water — like pasta — and then draining it can reduce arsenic levels by up to 60 per cent, according to the FDA.
Test water sources: If you rely on a private well, have it tested for arsenic. Consider installing a reverse osmosis filtration system if levels are high.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

