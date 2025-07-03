Is your rice toxic? Experts explain arsenic risks and how to stay safe

Rice is a kitchen staple in many homes, but it may not be as harmless as we think. A recent report has sparked worries, warning that rice sold in the United States contains dangerously high levels of inorganic arsenic, which is a toxic metal linked to cancer, heart disease, and impaired brain development in children.

The report, published by Healthy Babies Bright Futures, a non-profit dedicated to reducing children’s exposure to harmful chemicals, said that while the US and Italian rice are most toxic, Indian basmati and Thai jasmine rice are the safest choices.

What is arsenic, and how does it get into our food?

Arsenic is a naturally occurring toxic metal found in soil, water, and air. Rice is particularly effective at absorbing it because it is often grown in flooded fields where arsenic dissolves easily and is taken up by the roots. The report titled What’s in your family’s rice? found that all 145 rice samples sold across US supermarkets contained inorganic arsenic—the most harmful form. Some samples had arsenic levels up to 28 times higher than other grains like quinoa or millet. ALSO READ: US rice contains most arsenic, Indian basmati among safest, finds study Brown rice usually contains more arsenic than white rice because the metal accumulates in the outer layers.

What are the health risks of eating arsenic-contaminated rice? According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, frequent exposure to arsenic, even in small amounts, can lead to serious health issues. Over time, it can damage the skin, stomach, nerves, and liver, and increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and lung or bladder cancer. Vulnerable groups at higher risk: Children: Arsenic can impair brain development and lower IQ Pregnant women: May cause low birth weight, premature birth, or miscarriage Elderly: Heightens the risk of heart, kidney, or immune-related problems

There is no completely safe level of arsenic, especially inorganic arsenic, according to the World Health Organization and the US Food and Drug Administration. For drinking water, the limit is 10 parts per billion (ppb). In rice cereals for infants, the FDA allows a maximum of 100 ppb. Can cooking methods reduce arsenic in rice? How you cook your rice can make a difference. Dr Tayal and FDA guidelines recommend the following: Rinse rice thoroughly before cooking Cook in excess water (6 parts water to 1 part rice), then drain the extra water This method can reduce arsenic content by up to 50 per cent.