Prioritise women, close kin of deceased donors for organ transplant: Govt

Women patients should be accorded priority in organ transplant waiting lists to check gender disparity, the Union Health Ministry has advised states.

It has also suggested that weightage be given to near relatives of deceased donors awaiting organ transplant.

These suggestions are part of an advisory issued by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) under the Health Ministry to all states and Union Territories on the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day on August 2 for augmentation of organ donation and transplantation in India.

The advisory called for honouring deceased organ donors and ensuring they receive a dignified funeral and felicitating the family members of deceased donors at public functions at state/district level on 15th August, 26 January, state foundation day etc.

"To make provision to give additional points in the allocation criteria for female patients in the waiting list for deceased donor organ transplants, so as to address gender disparity. To make provision that if a near relative of a previous deceased donor needs organ transplant, then he may be given priority," the advisory said. It also suggested developing facilities for organ and tissue retrieval in all trauma centres and register them as organ retrieval centre under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994. Similarly, states are advised to develop facilities for organ and tissue retrieval in their respective medical colleges in a phase- wise manner.

States were asked to take up training of emergency responders and ambulance staff for early identification of potential deceased donors especially among victims of road traffic accidents and stroke patients and alerting the organ donation coordinator in the hospital regarding the same. The advisory also suggested appointment of a brand ambassador at state level to give a boost to the awareness generation activities. It also stated that directions should be issued to hospitals/centres performing organ and tissue transplantation/retrieval or tissue banking to provide data of each donor and recipient of organ or tissue for the national registry maintained by NOTTO.