From dandruff to diet, here are 16 myths about balding in men, women busted

Wait… am I actually going bald?

You’ve just spotted a few extra hairs on your pillow. Or maybe the parting in your hair seems a bit wider than before. Panicking? We get it.

Hair loss, especially in your 20s or 30s, can be confusing and intimidating. And with every Google search or Instagram reel comes a flood of “advice” that’s often more myth than medicine.

This week on Fact-check Friday, we’re tackling some of the most common myths about balding in both men and women, with expert insights from Dr Rajesh Verma, Senior Consultant, Dermatology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Myth: Only men lose hair Fact: That’s one of the biggest misconceptions. While male pattern baldness is more common and visible, women also experience hair thinning and even balding, often due to hormonal changes, genetics, or medical conditions like That’s one of the biggest misconceptions. While male pattern baldness is more common and visible, women also experience hair thinning and even balding, often due to hormonal changes, genetics, or medical conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) , explained Dr Verma. “Yes, it looks different… like diffuse thinning instead of receding hairlines, but it’s real, and it’s more common than you think,” he said. Myth: Balding only happens to older men Fact: “Hair loss can start in your late teens or early 20s, especially if there’s a family history,” said Dr Verma. For young people, this can be an unexpected hit to self-confidence. But early awareness means you can also act early.

Myth: Wearing hats causes baldness Fact: This one’s persistent and false. Wearing hats doesn’t cause hair loss. “Your hair follicles don’t get suffocated or rubbed off by caps, helmets, or beanies. So go ahead and protect yourself from the sun or a bad hair day,” Dr Verma reassured. Myth: Shampooing too often causes hair loss Fact: Not exactly. “What you see going down the drain is mostly hair already in the natural shedding phase. However, aggressive scrubbing or harsh products can cause breakage. That’s not true Not exactly. “What you see going down the drain is mostly hair already in the natural shedding phase. However, aggressive scrubbing or harsh products can cause breakage. That’s not true balding , but mechanical damage,” said Dr Verma. Be gentle with your scalp, especially if you’re washing daily.

Myth: Dandruff directly causes major hair loss Fact: “ Seborrheic dermatitis (dandruff) is a common scalp condition that can cause itching and flaking, but it rarely leads to significant hair loss. If you’re scratching excessively or there’s severe inflammation, that might contribute to breakage, but dandruff itself isn’t the villain,” said Dr Verma. Myth: Once hair starts falling, it’ll all be gone quickly Fact: Hair loss is usually gradual. And early treatment (like using minoxidil or adjusting your diet) can slow it down or stabilise it significantly. “You don’t wake up bald overnight,” Dr Verma said. Myth: Shaving your head makes hair grow back thicker Fact: It might look that way because of the blunt ends, but no, shaving doesn’t affect the root, thickness, or growth rate of your hair.

Myth: Hair loss is caused by poor scalp circulation Fact: “If you’re otherwise healthy, your scalp gets enough blood flow. Hair loss is typically genetic and hormonal, not due to blood circulation,” said Dr Verma. Myth: Diet has no impact on hair loss Fact: Iron, protein, Iron, protein, vitamin B12, and vitamin D deficiencies can contribute to hair thinning. “Think of your hair as a mirror of your nutrition. A poor diet may not cause genetic baldness, but it can make it worse,” explained Dr Verma. Myth: Nothing can be done about baldness Fact: According to Dr Verma, from FDA-approved treatments like minoxidil and finasteride to advanced therapies like Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and hair transplants, you have options.

Myth: Stress is the main cause of male pattern baldness Fact: Stress can cause temporary hair shedding (like telogen effluvium). But male pattern baldness is primarily genetic, not emotional. Myth: Hair loss means you’re unhealthy Fact: Not necessarily. “Underlying issues like thyroid disorders, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), or anaemia can lead to hair loss. But not all hair loss is due to illness—sometimes it’s just your genes doing their thing,” explained Dr Verma. Myth: Natural oils and DIY remedies can reverse baldness Fact: They can soothe your scalp or improve hair texture, but they cannot regrow hair lost due to genetic balding. So while coconut oil smells great, don’t expect it to bring back your hairline.