Metformin may offer exercise-like benefits in prostate cancer: New study

New research suggests that metformin could mimic some benefits of exercise in people with prostate cancer, especially those undergoing hormone therapy, which often brings significant metabolic changes. This is particularly relevant because many patients experience fatigue, weight gain and reduced stamina, making regular physical activity difficult to maintain. By influencing key metabolic pathways, the drug may help bridge some of the gaps left by limited exercise.

While exercise remains essential for overall health, these findings open up a promising avenue for patients who struggle to stay physically active due to illness or treatment-related side effects.

What the study says

The study titled “The anti-obesogenic metabolite, Lac-Phe, is elevated by metformin treatment in prostate cancer patients”, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, explores how metformin influences metabolism in prostate cancer patients.

Researchers found that metformin boosts levels of a molecule called N-lactoyl-phenylalanine, commonly known as Lac-Phe. This molecule is typically produced during intense physical activity and is linked to appetite suppression and weight regulation. This is particularly significant because many prostate cancer patients, especially those on hormone therapy, experience weight gain and metabolic changes. By increasing Lac-Phe, metformin appears to trigger similar pathways to those activated by exercise. How metformin mimics exercise At the centre of this research is Lac-Phe, a molecule that has recently gained attention for its role in exercise biology. When the body produces more Lac-Phe, it may:

Reduce appetite and food intake

Support weight management

Improve metabolic efficiency Dr Vineet Malhotra, Senior Urologist at SCM Healthcare, Delhi, explains, “The study found that metformin increases the amount of a molecule in the body called N-lactoyl-phenylalanine or Lac-Phe for short. This molecule is usually made when people exercise a lot. It can help people lose weight and feel less hungry, which is important for people with prostate cancer who are getting hormone therapy.” He adds that this metabolic boost can help patients feel more energetic and stable during treatment, which is often physically taxing. Why this matters for prostate cancer patients Prostate cancer treatment, particularly androgen deprivation therapy, often comes with side effects such as fatigue, weight gain and reduced physical strength. These changes can make regular exercise difficult, even though it is strongly recommended. treatment, particularly androgen deprivation therapy, often comes with side effects such as fatigue, weight gain and reduced physical strength. These changes can make regular exercise difficult, even though it is strongly recommended.

This is where metformin could play a supportive role. Dr Malhotra notes, “Metformin is a drug that can help people who're not able to exercise because they are too sick or too tired. It can help them feel better and have energy. It is not a replacement for exercise. Exercise is good for the body, and metformin can only do some of the same things.” Potential benefits highlighted by the study The findings point to several promising outcomes, especially in improving quality of life: Helps manage weight during hormone therapy

Supports better metabolic health

May improve energy levels and overall well-being These benefits could be particularly valuable in long-term cancer care, where maintaining physical and metabolic health plays a crucial role.

Key limitations to keep in mind Despite the encouraging results, experts urge caution. The research is still in early stages, and several questions remain unanswered: It is unclear whether metformin improves long-term survival in prostate cancer patients

The broader impact on quality of life over time is still unknown

More clinical trials are needed to establish safety and effectiveness in this specific group As Dr Malhotra highlights, there is still a gap between metabolic improvements and actual cancer outcomes. While the study draws exciting parallels between metformin and exercise, it does not diminish the importance of physical activity.

Exercise benefits multiple systems in the body, including cardiovascular health, muscle strength and mental wellbeing. Metformin, on the other hand, appears to replicate only a narrow slice of these effects, mainly related to metabolism and appetite. This distinction is crucial for both patients and clinicians when considering treatment approaches. The idea that a common diabetes drug could support cancer care is compelling, but more research is essential before metformin becomes a standard part of prostate cancer management. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS Future studies will need to answer key questions about long-term outcomes, optimal dosing and patient selection. Until then, metformin should be viewed as a potential complementary tool rather than a substitute for established lifestyle interventions.