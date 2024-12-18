Silver lining: How senior living market is redefining retirement in India

With the rise in India’s elderly population, senior living residential projects are flourishing. The growth in this sector is fuelled by a generation of seniors with the financial means to live well in retirement choosing to invest in purpose-built communities rather than relying on traditional family structures.

Take, for instance, 92-year-old Sumitra Rajapati who has lived at Manasum Avighna, a luxury retirement home complex in Bengaluru, for four years. “I’ve made this place my home,” she says. "We celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and every festival with pomp and energy."

The Avighna complex spans one acre and has 110 one-bedroom apartments with