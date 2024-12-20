Silver lining: FMCG firms roll out tailored offerings for golden years

With the realisation that those in the higher age brackets, with greater disposable income, are spending more on specialised products, India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are launching food items and skincare lines tailored to their needs.

One of the country’s largest FMCG companies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), for instance, offers both face creams and nutritional products for the older demographics. ITC, another key player, has also introduced products aimed at consumers over the age of 45.

“We have a range of products that meet the specific needs of maturing adults,” said an HUL spokesperson in an email response. “For example,