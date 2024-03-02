Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to issue 50 million Ayushman cards

Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has emerged as the first state in the country to issue five crore Ayushman cards.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh maintains the leading position in terms of the highest number of Ayushman cards issued compared to other states.

"CM Yogi emphasizes the importance of ensuring the health and well-being of every individual in Uttar Pradesh. He consistently directs officials to prioritize the issuance of Ayushman cards to those in need. As a result, today, every economically disadvantaged individual in the state can access treatment in private hospitals," as per a press release from the CMO.

Uttar Pradesh has issued 50,017,920 Ayushman cards, benefiting 74,382,304 individuals. A total of 3,716 hospitals in the state are empaneled under this scheme. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, a total of 3,481,252 health claims have been filed, with 3,275,737 claims settled, representing a settlement rate of 92.48 percent in the state.

"In Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram, a total of 837,700 Ayushman cards have been issued to beneficiaries thus far. 19 private hospitals and 16 government hospitals in the district are providing the benefits of this scheme," the release stated.

Panchayat assistants, Kotedars, and Asha workers conduct door-to-door visits to facilitate the creation of Ayushman cards for residents. Additionally, eligible beneficiaries can obtain their cards at the Gram Panchayat Bhawan within their respective villages.

Taking to his social media account X, CM Yogi congratulated the people of the state on becoming the first state in the country to provide 'Suraksha Kavach' of the Ayushman Card to its 5 crore citizens.

CM Yogi said in a post on 'X', "Congratulations to the people of the state! Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide 'Suraksha Kavach' of Ayushman Card to its 5 crore citizens. This accomplishment is a glimpse of our resolve to ensure the complete reach of welfare schemes to all eligible individuals in 'New Uttar Pradesh.' In the 'New Uttar Pradesh,' ensuring that no impoverished individual is denied treatment due to financial constraints is the foremost priority of the double engine government.