What is Saree and Petticoat Cancer? Is this for real? How to prevent it?

According to a recent medical study, the wearing of sarees may put a large number of Indian women at risk of skin cancer. The connection may seem unusual, the research seems to raise a specific concern.

The researchers have said that the tightly tied waist cord worn on an underskirt, in traditional saree dressing, could cause skin cancer, in a recent report published in BMJ Case Reports.

When wearing a saree, many women tighten their petticoats, the doctors discovered. They warn that this practice puts a lot of pressure on the abdomen. Over time, skin cancer may result from the tight petticoat tying's increased pressure and continuous rubbing on the skin.

What is a Saree and Petticoat Cancer?

The term "saree cancer," "petticoat cancer," "saree melanosis," or "saree cancer syndrome" refers to a group of dermatological abnormalities, including the possible development of skin cancer, that are seen around the waist in women who wear sarees on a regular basis.

Saree and Petticoat Cancer: Causes of Saree Cancer

• Continuous friction from the tight waist string and petticoat

• Daily pressure from the pleats of the saree at the waist

• Prolonged skin irritation

• Absence of sunlight in such region

• Moisture and sweat build-up.

What are the Symptoms of Saree Cancer?

• Hyperpigmentation, or darkening of the skin around the waist

• Skin thickening

• Formation of scaly, rough areas

• Progression to squamous cell carcinoma in certain instances.

How to Prevent Saree/ Petticoats Cancer?

• Stay away from very tight petticoats or waistbands

• Rotating the position of the saree’s knot

• Utilising soft fabric for petticoats

• Maintaining good hygiene

• Daily examination of the waist area

• Wearing loose clothing when possible.

What do doctors have to say about saree cancer?

Dr. Darshana Rane, Consultant - Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali in an interview with HT lifestyle stated, “A rare but notable condition called saree cancer can affect women who wear sarees daily. This unique condition usually occurs in the midsection, or at the waistline, and results from chronic irritation caused by a tightly tied petticoat cord (or nada), which secures the saree in place.”

“Similar skin conditions have also been noticed in women who predominantly wear churidars and men who wear dhotis. Though this is a rare condition, it points out the importance of awareness and preventive care,” Dr. Darshana Rane added.

Cases of a saree or petticoat cancer

In the first case, a 70-year-old woman arrived with pigmentation loss and a chronic ulcer on her right side. The tight waist chord resulted in severe skin injury, causing a Marjolin ulcer that was later diagnosed as squamous cell cancer, even though a petticoat was worn below.

Long-standing, non-healing wounds or areas of persistent irritation are common sites for Marjolin ulcers, sometimes referred to as squamous cell carcinoma (ulcerating skin cancer).

A similar ulcer eventually progressed to the lymph nodes of a woman in her late 60s who was wearing a lugda, a traditional saree type tied straight at the waist without an underskirt or petticoat.