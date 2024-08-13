Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscribed 16.33 times on second day of offer

The initial public offering of Saraswati Saree Depot, a key player in the sarees wholesale segment, got subscribed 16.33 times on day two of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 160-crore initial share sale received bids for 16,33,54,410 shares against 1,00,00,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 57.16 times subscription while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 20.28 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.32 times subscription.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 64,99,800 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 35,01,000 equity shares.