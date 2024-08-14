Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscribed whopping 107.39 times on last day

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscribed whopping 107.39 times on last day

The Rs 160-crore initial share sale received bids for 1,07,39,63,880 shares against 1,00,00,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO
The equity shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Saraswati Saree Depot, a key player in the saree wholesale segment, got subscribed a whopping 107.39 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 160-crore initial share sale received bids for 1,07,39,63,880 shares against 1,00,00,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The portion for non-institutional investors attracted 358.47 times subscriptions, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 64.12 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) garnered 61.59 times subscriptions.

The initial public offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 64,99,800 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 35,01,000 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is Rs 152-160 per share.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

ArisInfra Solutions files papers with Sebi to garner Rs 600 cr via IPO

Metalman Auto files IPO papers with Sebi, eyes Rs 350 cr via shares sale

FirstCry, Unicommerce eSolutions mark strong trading debuts; stocks rise

Premium

Ather's $450 mn IPO: The next big spark in India's electric revolution

Interarch Building Products Ltd to open Rs 600-cr IPO on August 19

The Kolhapur-based company, whose origin in the sarees business dates back to the year 1966, is also engaged in the wholesale business of women's apparel, such as kurtis, dress materials, blouse pieces, lehengas, and bottoms.

The company sources sarees from different manufacturers across India and has developed relationships in hubs like Surat, Varanasi, Mau, Madurai, Dharmavaram, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Saraswati Saree Depot operates from two stores at Kolhapur and Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra.

Unistone Capital is the manager of the offer.

The equity shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscribed 16.33 times on second day of offer

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO gets fully subscribed on Day 1 of offer

Saree seen as symbol of Indian culture by foreigners, says MP CM Yadav

US consumer prices rebound in July, trend consistent with ease in inflation

Desire liquidity in gold holdings? Gold ETFs are the answer to it

Topics :SareeIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering IPO

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story