Home / Health / WHO warns against three Indian cough syrups including deadly Coldrif

The WHO identified specific batches of Coldrif (Sresan Pharmaceuticals), ReLife (Shape Pharma), and Respifresh TR (Rednex Pharmaceuticals) as contaminated

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu
The health agency warned that these syrups pose serious and potentially life-threatening risks. Photo: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning against three Indian-made cough syrups, including Coldrif by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, which has been linked to the deaths of at least 21 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
 
According to a report by Reuters, the WHO identified specific batches of Coldrif (Sresan Pharmaceuticals), ReLife (Shape Pharma), and Respifresh TR (Rednex Pharmaceuticals) as contaminated.
 
The health agency warned that these syrups pose serious and potentially life-threatening risks, urging authorities worldwide to immediately contact the WHO if any of the affected batches are detected in their regions.

No contaminated batches exported

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) informed the WHO that none of the contaminated syrups had been exported from India. The government further confirmed there were no reports of any illegal exports. The US Food and Drug Administration also verified that no contaminated batches were shipped to the United States. 

Sresan Pharma owner arrested

Madhya Pradesh Police last week arrested G Ranganathan, the owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, after a toxic batch of Coldrif was found to have caused multiple fatalities. The company’s manufacturing licence has since been revoked, and it has been ordered to shut down operations.
 
Laboratory tests revealed that the cough syrup contained 48.6 per cent Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance known to cause kidney failure. According to news agency PTI, officials also reported that the company lacked proper Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), having over 300 critical and major violations. 

Deaths trigger nationwide alarm

The deaths in Chhindwara sparked widespread concern, with several affected children referred to hospitals in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where many succumbed to renal failure. Others remain under treatment.
 
Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu government issued an advisory urging states and union territories to exercise caution while prescribing cough syrups to children. The advisory emphasised that such syrups should not be given to children below two years of age and are generally discouraged for those under five.
 
Several states, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, issued urgent alerts directing retailers, distributors, and the public to immediately stop the sale, distribution, and use of Coldrif. Citizens were asked to contact local Drugs Control offices if they possessed the medicine.
 

Topics :WHOWorld Health OrganizationCough syrupMadhya PradeshBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

