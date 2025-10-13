Don't fear therapy: Experts reveal what really happens in the first session

Therapy is still something people wonder about and aren’t sure of. Is it just talking? Will it even help? Is it worth the time and money? Is it only for people with “serious” problems? These are the questions that keep many people from seeking help. The truth is, therapy isn’t as intimidating as it seems, and it could be one of the smartest tools to cope with modern stress.

Business Standard spoke with Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, and Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, to bust these fears.

Why are so many people afraid of therapy? A lot of the hesitation comes from stigma and myths. As Dr Gupta explains, “Counselling is misunderstood, and a great deal of resistance stems from fear of the unknown.” Some of the most common myths include: “Therapy is only for weak or crazy people.” Not true. It’s for anyone who wants to understand themselves better, manage stress, or build resilience.

“The therapist will judge me.” Therapy is judgment-free. As Dr Bhattacharya says, “It’s a collaborative conversation, not a courtroom.”

“They’ll just give me pills.” Only psychiatrists prescribe medication, and even then, it’s part of a larger plan. Psychologists and counsellors focus on evidence-based talk therapies. In India, the cultural stigma adds another layer. Many still think issues should stay “within the family” or worry about “log kya kahenge” (what will people say). This makes many young professionals, who are already under pressure, hesitant to seek help, even when they need it most.

How does the first therapy session look like? Forget the movie scenes of lying on a couch under harsh scrutiny. According to both experts, the first therapy session is actually just a chat. As Dr Gupta puts it, "The first session isn't an interrogation; it's a safe, judgment-free chat." This is how it goes: It's not an interrogation: You'll be asked simple, open-ended questions like "What brings you here?" or "What would you like to work on?"

You set the pace: You don't need to share your deepest secrets on Day 1.

Structure and safety: Therapists explain confidentiality, ask about your lifestyle (sleep, mood, stress levels), and get a sense of your world. How do therapists decide on the right approach? Therapy is like a toolkit, and your therapist chooses the right tool depending on what you need.

CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy): Helps tackle negative thought loops, anxiety, or procrastination.

Psychodynamic therapy: Explores how your past affects your present.

Mindfulness-based approaches: Teach you how to manage stress and stay present.

Humanistic therapy: Focuses on personal growth and self-discovery. Many therapists use an integrative approach by blending different methods based on your personality, comfort, and goals. Is therapy really confidential and judgment-free? Yes. Confidentiality is sacred, and therapists are trained to listen without bias. Dr Bhattacharya explains, "What you say in therapy stays in therapy. The only exceptions are when there is risk of harm to yourself or others."