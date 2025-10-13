Psychiatrist vs psychologist: Who does what and whom to approach for help

Psychiatrist vs psychologist vs psychotherapist vs counsellor: Basic difference
- Psychiatrists are medical doctors (MBBS + MD Psychiatry). They diagnose conditions, prescribe medication, and often manage overall treatment.
- Clinical psychologists are experts in testing, assessment, and therapy. In India, they hold an MPhil in Clinical Psychology and are registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India.
- Counselling psychologists focus on emotional and behavioural concerns, offering therapy but usually not formal clinical assessments.
- Psychotherapists is a broader term referring to anyone trained in psychotherapy (like cognitive behavioural therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy, or psychodynamic therapy).
Who can prescribe medicines, and who cannot?
When is talk therapy enough, and when do you need medication too?
- Mild issues (workplace stress, relationship strain, occasional anxiety): Therapy alone, via a counsellor or psychologist, often works well.
- Moderate to severe issues (major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts): Medication from a psychiatrist, often combined with therapy, is the best approach.
Whom should you approach first if you are feeling low or anxious?
When should you move from a counsellor to a psychiatrist or psychologist?
- Sleep, appetite, or energy levels are badly affected.
- You have been persistently sad, anxious, or irritable for months.
- Counselling feels supportive, but the problem is not improving.
Why do people confuse these roles so often?
So, whom should you really go to?
- Workplace stress, relationship issues, lifestyle concerns: Counsellor
- Anxiety, depression, emotional struggles needing therapy: Psychologist / Psychotherapist
- Severe or long-standing conditions (schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression): Psychiatrist + therapy support
Who’s who in mental health care: At a glance
|Professional
|Qualifications/training
|What they do
|Can prescribe medicines?
|When to go to them
|Psychiatrist
|MBBS + MD/DNB in Psychiatry
|Diagnose and treat mental health conditions medically; can provide psychotherapy but focus is on medication management
|Yes
|Severe mental illnesses (schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, OCD, severe anxiety, suicidal thoughts)
|Psychologist
|Master’s/PhD in Psychology (clinical, counselling, or related fields)
|Psychological testing, assessments, talk therapy; focus on thoughts, emotions, and behavior
|No
|Emotional distress, anxiety, depression, trauma, personality issues, learning difficulties
|Psychotherapist
|Psychologists, psychiatrists, or trained counsellors can become psychotherapists (additional certification in psychotherapy methods like CBT, DBT, psychoanalysis, etc.)
|Specialized talk therapy to help change behavior, thought patterns, and emotional responses
|No
|Long-standing emotional or relational issues, trauma recovery, deep-seated behavioral patterns
|Counsellor
|Diploma/Master’s in Counselling or Applied Psychology
|Provide guidance, support, and coping strategies for everyday life challenges
|No
|Stress, relationship issues, work pressure, adjustment problems, academic stress
