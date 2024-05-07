World Asthma Day 2024: All you need to know about this long-term disorder

Observed every year on the first Tuesday of May, the World Asthma Day (WAD) is devoted to bringing issues to light about asthma around the world. It is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) and strives to engage individuals experiencing asthma with the appropriate education so they can deal with their condition successfully. Additionally, the day aims to raise awareness of healthcare professionals about the ongoing preventable morbidity and mortality from asthma. This is perhaps the most widely recognized chronic non-communicable illness that impacts over 260 million individuals around the world. The disease causes about 4,50000 deaths every year. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

World Asthma Day 2024: Theme

"Asthma Education Empowers" is the 2024 World Asthma Day theme. This theme has been chosen by the Global Initiative for Asthma.

World Asthma Day: History

The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) was founded in 1993. The first World Asthma Day was observed in the year 1998. World Asthma Day is celebrated annually by GINA with the goal of raising awareness about the challenges faced by asthmatics.

The day is dedicated to uniting doctors, patients and organisations to cooperate together to help and empower people with asthma and give them a better life.

World Asthma Day 2024: Importance

“In celebration of World Asthma Day 2024, the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has selected the theme of Asthma Education Empowers. GINA emphasises the need to empower people with asthma with the appropriate education to manage their disease, and to recognise when to seek medical help", GINA wrote on their official website

"Health care professionals are called upon to increase their awareness of the continuing avoidable morbidity and mortality from asthma, and the published evidence on effective management of asthma, so they are equipped to provide reliable information and optimal treatment for their patients," GINA added on their official website.