World Environmental Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme and Importance

World Environmental Health Day 2024 falls on September 26 every year. The day emphasises how important it is to create a safe and healthy environment by tackling important concerns – including waste management, pollution control, clean air, water, and good sanitation. This day serves as a reminder that we are putting the environment and ourselves in danger when we neglect to protect our planet, which is closely linked to our own health. The day emphasises how important it is to promote a secure and healthy environment by addressing important problems such as waste management, pollution control, clean air and water, and sanitation.

World Environmental Health Day 2024: Theme

The 2024 theme for World Environmental Health Day is “Environmental Health: Creating Resilient Communities through Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation”.

The relationship among disaster risk management, climate change, and environmental health is the main emphasis of this theme. It demands that communities be made resilient by addressing the health hazards associated with natural disasters and climate change.

World Environmental Health Day: History

World Environmental Health Day was first marked on September 26, 2011, which was instituted by the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH). This day was established by the IFEH to increase public awareness of the close connection between public health and the environment.

What is the significance of the World Environmental Health Day?

This day raises awareness about environmental health issues – including pollution, climate change, and loss of biodiversity, throughout the world. It motivates people, organisations, and communities to act proactively.

World Environmental Health Day promotes greener policies, sustainable practices, and the preservation of public health in line with international initiatives like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

World Environmental Health Day: Quotes

• “We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment.” – Margaret Mead

• “When the last tree is cut and the last fish killed, the last river poisoned, then you will see that you can’t eat money.” – John May

• “Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth… these are one and the same fight.” – Ban Ki-moon

• “What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?” – Henry David Thoreau

• “To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.” – Buddha.