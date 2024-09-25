World Pharmacist Day 2024: Date, History, significance, wishes and quotes

World Pharmacist Day is observed every year on September 25, 2024, to honour and acknowledge pharmacists for their important contributions to enhancing world health. This special day highlights the essential role pharmacists play in improving people's lives. The goal of this day is to encourage and support initiatives that advocate for and increase public awareness of the crucial roles that pharmacists play all over the world. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What is the history behind World Pharmacist Day? Since the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) was founded on this day in 1912, it has been historically noteworthy. In an effort to raise public awareness of pharmacists' contributions to world healthcare, the FIP Council officially recognised World Pharmacist Day in 2009 during a conference in Istanbul, Turkey.

The idea behind World Pharmacist Day was to recognise the vital contributions that pharmacists play in enhancing the standard of patient care and public health.

What is the importance of Pharmacist Day?

World Pharmacist Day is significant because it is observed worldwide to recognise and show gratitude for the vital role that pharmacists play in our community.

Pharmacists are essential in raising public knowledge of health issues, guaranteeing the safe use of pharmaceuticals and healthcare equipment, and teaching the public about medications.

More From This Section

The purpose of this day is to increase public awareness of the vital roles that pharmacists play in enhancing patient safety and health worldwide as well as the general well-being of society.

Happy World Pharmacist Day: Wishes

• Happy World Pharmacists Day! Thank you for your dedication to promoting the safe and appropriate use of medicines.

• Happy Pharmacist Day to all pharmacists – thank you for always being there to help us stay healthy and safe!

• To all the dedicated pharmacists out there, you enrich lives and improve healthcare through your knowledge and compassion. Happy World Pharmacists Day!

• Happy World Pharmacists Day! Your professionalism and dedication make a difference every day.

• It is our honour to pay tribute to the wonders of pharmacy on this great day and to recognise the role the profession plays in overall healthcare. Happy World Pharmacists Day!

Pharmacist Day 2024: Quotes

• “Water, air, and cleanness are the chief articles in my pharmacy.” – Napoleon Bonaparte

• “Poisons and medicine are often the same substance given with different intents.” – Peter Mere Latham

• “Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine.” – Lord Byron.

• “It is easy to get a thousand prescriptions, but hard to get one single remedy.” – Chinese Proverb

• “Today, more than ever, pharmacists are charged with the responsibility to ensure that when a patient uses a medicine, it will not cause harm.” – Dominique Jordan, FIP President.