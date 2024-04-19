World Liver Day 2024: History, importance and all that you need to know

World Liver Day is celebrated universally on April 19. The day concentrates around spreading awareness of liver-related issues and diseases. The liver is one of the crucial body organs, responsible for immunity, digestion, and metabolism. Any liver illness or sickness influences the digestive system, but also the kidneys, lungs, heart, and brain.

Excessive fat collection can likewise affect liver health. A few common symptoms of liver disease incorporate loss of hunger, abdominal pain, jaundice, and weight loss. World Liver Day is committed to empowering everybody to carry on with a better way of life.

World Liver Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Liver Day 2024 is "Keep your liver healthy and disease-free". The current year's theme focuses on the need of regular well being check-ups to prevent liver-related disorders.

World Liver Day: History

The World Health Organisation (WHO) introduced World Liver Day to bring issues to light about liver illness and empower investment in liver disease research. It was first officially recognized on April 19, 2012, and has since developed popularity.

Every year, various health organisations, clinics, and liver treatment institutes have various programmes and activities to respect this day.

In 2010, the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) launched the first World Liver Day to honour the establishment day of EASL in 1966. From that point forward, April 19 has been celebrated every year as World Liver Day.

As indicated by studies, around 20 lakhs people die every year because of liver illnesses across the world; the numbers are predicted to shoot up 35 percent by 2030.

World Liver Day 2024: Importance

The increasing number of deaths every year owing to liver diseases is because of lack of awareness and prevention measures. This day aims to encourage individuals to adopt a better way of life and consume less calories that can help liver working and keep liver illnesses under control.

Getting sufficient sleep, practicing awareness to decrease stress, having a healthy eating regimen, consistently exercising and staying away from liquor and tobacco are some of the actions that we can take to guarantee that our liver is healthy.

Healthy Liver, Happy Liver: Wishes and Greetings

• “Happy World Liver Day! Let’s prioritize liver health and make conscious choices for a better future.”

• “On this special day, let’s show appreciation for our liver and commit to better health.”

• “Happy World Liver Day! Make healthy choices that support your liver and overall health.”

• “Happy World Liver Day! Choose healthy habits that support your liver and overall well-being.”

• “Today, let’s celebrate our liver’s resilience and work towards a healthier lifestyle. Happy World Liver Day!”

• “Wishing you a wonderful World Liver Day! Take care of your liver and enjoy a vibrant life.”

• “Today, let’s appreciate our liver’s hard work and pledge to take better care of it. Happy World Liver Day!”