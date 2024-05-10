World Lupus Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Importance, and More Details

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes your immune system to attack your own tissues and organs. Lupus inflammation can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. There are a wide range of symptoms that may include joint pain, headache, mouth sore, confusion, rashes, fever, fatigue, swollen glands, blood clots and so on.

The condition can weaken bones and cause osteoporosis and may even affect the heart causing cardiovascular issues. Genetic factors, smoking, hormones, environmental factors or stress can likewise raise the chances of getting this disease.

World Lupus Day: History

World Lupus Day was first observed in 2004 by the World Lupus Federation (WLF) to spread awareness about the disease and educate people about lupus and to likewise rally support for those impacted by this illness.

The concept for World Lupus Day came from a group of lupus organisations from around the world who were united by the WLF to collaborate on a global campaign to bring issues to light about lupus.

World Lupus Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Lupus Day 2024 has not been declared at this point, however, it is anticipated to focus on continuous research and efforts to track down a remedy for this illness.

World Lupus Day: Importance

Nearly 5 million people globally experience lupus, with 1.5 million of them living in the US alone. World Lupus Day is committed to individuals globally who suffer from this debilitating illness and battle with various symptoms across their body.

This yearly recognition focuses around the requirement for further developed patient medical care services, increased research into the causes of and solution for lupus, earlier diagnosis and therapy of lupus.

World Lupus Day also unites associations and individuals impacted by the sickness all over the planet, and furthermore, expects to track down ways of diminishing the suffering of individuals with this possibly fatal autoimmune disease.