Home / Health / World Lupus Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Importance, and More Details

World Lupus Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Importance, and More Details

World Lupus Day is a significant annual day that aims to raise awareness about lupus and show support for the people who are living with it and are impacted by it

World Lupus Day
World Lupus Day
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes your immune system to attack your own tissues and organs. Lupus inflammation can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. There are a wide range of symptoms that may include joint pain, headache, mouth sore, confusion, rashes, fever, fatigue, swollen glands, blood clots and so on.
The condition can weaken bones and cause osteoporosis and may even affect the heart causing cardiovascular issues. Genetic factors, smoking, hormones, environmental factors or stress can likewise raise the chances of getting this disease.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

World Lupus Day: History

World Lupus Day was first observed in 2004 by the World Lupus Federation (WLF) to spread awareness about the disease and educate people about lupus and to likewise rally support for those impacted by this illness.
The concept for World Lupus Day came from a group of lupus organisations from around the world who were united by the WLF to collaborate on a global campaign to bring issues to light about lupus.

World Lupus Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Lupus Day 2024 has not been declared at this point, however, it is anticipated to focus on continuous research and efforts to track down a remedy for this illness.

World Lupus Day: Importance

Nearly 5 million people globally experience lupus, with 1.5 million of them living in the US alone. World Lupus Day is committed to individuals globally who suffer from this debilitating illness and battle with various symptoms across their body.
This yearly recognition focuses around the requirement for further developed patient medical care services, increased research into the causes of and solution for lupus, earlier diagnosis and therapy of lupus. 
World Lupus Day also unites associations and individuals impacted by the sickness all over the planet, and furthermore, expects to track down ways of diminishing the suffering of individuals with this possibly fatal autoimmune disease.

Also Read

World Press Freedom Day 2024: Here's the best inspirational quotes, wishes

Happy Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Whatsapp messages, quotes and greetings

Happy Rose Day 2024: Wishes, messages and quotes to share in Valentine week

DD News comes under Opposition fire over new saffron logo ahead of LS polls

Happy Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

Sea surface temp of Indian Ocean may help predict dengue outbreaks: Study

Half of elderly people skip doctor visits due to money constraints: Study

Covishield side effects: Doctors' group urges to review all Covid vaccines

12% of India's eligible children received no dose of measles vaccine: Study

Not producing, distributing Covishield since December 2021: Serum Institute

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Heart Problemskin problemsKidney diseases

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story