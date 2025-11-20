Australia flags rising student visa fraud, warns universities on checks

Australia’s department of home affairs (DHA) last week issued a fresh Student Visa Integrity Alert, warning universities and colleges of rising document fraud and cautioning that weak admission checks could damage the credibility of the country’s international education sector, a sector that relies heavily on Indian enrolments.

The alert, seen by Business Standard, details multiple cases where applicants used fake passport details to obtain Confirmations of Enrolment (CoEs), including at institutions within the Group of Eight, such as the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney and the Australian National University. DHA said these attempts are “undermining the integrity of the Student Visa Program” by allowing non-genuine applicants to bypass risk controls.

The warning lands at a time when reports suggest some overseas intermediaries are misrepresenting Australia’s updated Evidence Level (EL) framework, claiming that the September 2025 changes have made student visas easier to secure. Under the EL system, countries are assigned risk ratings that determine the amount of supporting documentation required during visa processing. DHA made clear that the revised EL settings do not reduce the responsibility of education providers. Institutions must continue to verify identity, English-language ability and financial documents, and further checks can be triggered at any stage of visa assessment. The department also identified the South Asian region as an area with fast-growing integrity concerns.

During January–September 2025, Australia recorded 8.21 million international students. China led with 1.89 million students, including around 46,000 new enrolments. India followed with 1.40 million students, of whom 30,239 were new entrants, according to the Department of Education. DHA warned that admitting students on the basis of fraudulent or unverifiable documents can result in visa refusals, extended processing times, cancellations, course discontinuations and increased provider hopping — outcomes that can weaken an institution’s standing and recruitment capability. What did the Australian government say in the notification? DHA outlined a series of emerging risks affecting the student visa system. These include:

• Reports of fraudulent passport details being used to secure CoEs at higher education providers, including Group of Eight institutions • Misrepresentation of the September 2025 EL update by some bodies to suggest that the Student Visa Program is open to non-genuine students • Feedback that agents are being encouraged by some education providers to submit applications regardless of supporting documentation to boost enrolment numbers • Rising integrity concerns in South Asian markets DHA has called on education providers to focus on protecting the integrity of the Student Visa Program, noting that doing so safeguards students, institutions and the long-term reputation of Australia’s education sector.

DHA expects education providers to: • Ensure students submit their passport during the admission stage and check that it will remain valid for visa lodgement and travel • Insist that students who do not have a passport at the time of application provide one before CoE issuance • Review the passport country alongside the origin of academic, financial, employment and English-language documents to identify inconsistencies • Conduct interviews, preferably via video, to verify identity and assess whether the applicant is a genuine student How will English-language and financial checks be enforced? Education providers must confirm that all students meet English-language and financial requirements, regardless of their EL classification. While streamlined applications may not require documentation at the time of lodgement, DHA can request evidence at any point during processing.

Providers and agents are therefore expected to verify these requirements with applicants well before visa submission. 'Visa fraud a global issue' Meanwhile, the Australian High Commission in India, working with its international partners, is raising awareness about visa scams and fraudulent migration practices as part of International Fraud Awareness Week, observed since November 18 and continuing until November 22, 2025. The global initiative encourages governments, businesses and community organisations to collaborate in reducing the impact of fraud through education and outreach. “Visa fraud is a growing global issue, with criminals deceiving individuals through false visa guarantees, fake visa documents, and claims of being legitimate migration agents. These scams can result in financial loss, emotional distress, and long-term impacts on a person's ability to travel,” the Australian High Commission said in a statement.