Faster visas, fewer queues: BLS Int'l on how Indians are reshaping demand

As more Indians travel abroad and younger applicants look for quicker, simpler visa approvals, governments are accelerating efforts to overhaul how visa and citizen services are delivered. Digital identity checks, facial biometrics, e-visas, and AI-based support systems are becoming central to this shift. At the same time, countries are outsourcing larger parts of the process to private operators who can offer speed, security, and consistent service quality.

In an e-mail interaction with Business Standard, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, outlines how these changes are reshaping global travel and the role technology will play in meeting rising expectations.

Here are the edited excerpts of the conversation: What changes are governments seeking in visa and citizen service delivery? Governments today want solutions that bring efficiency, security, and ease for applicants. The approach has moved beyond improving traditional processes to adopting advanced technologies that raise the overall experience. Facial biometrics and other AI-based tools are being integrated to strengthen verification, shorten workflows, and deliver more consistent outcomes. There is also a clear shift towards outsourcing visa and citizen services to trusted partners who can offer standardisation, transparency, and technology-driven efficiency. BLS International has been working with governments to build integrated delivery models that match these priorities while maintaining strong security and compliance. Our work in countries such as Spain and Slovakia reflects our ability to deliver smooth, tech-enabled services tailored to local needs, while ensuring trust, accessibility, and operational strength.

How is BLS responding to travellers who want faster, simpler approvals? We are investing significantly in technology to make services faster, simpler, and more intuitive. Our AI-powered chatbots and VoiceBot platforms offer round-the-clock multilingual support, allowing applicants to get information and assistance immediately. Automation and AI-based decision support tools have reduced manual work, improved accuracy, and sped up processing. We also place strong emphasis on data security. Our systems meet global standards, including GDPR compliance, ISO certifications, and end-to-end encryption. These steps ensure a smooth and secure experience that aligns with the expectations of digital-first travellers. What opportunities and risks come with the shift to e-visas and digital identity checks?

The rise of e-visas and digital identity verification creates major opportunities to make travel quicker, easier, and more secure. It allows us to embed automation, predictive analytics, and AI-driven verification across the application journey, resulting in better efficiency, faster turnaround, and stronger outcomes for applicants and governments. However, digital transformation also brings responsibilities. Data protection, privacy safeguards, and cybersecurity need constant reinforcement. BLS International continues to invest in secure digital infrastructure and strong compliance systems to ensure that trust remains central to how we operate. How are Indian travel patterns changing, and what does this signal for the future?

Yes, visa demand patterns among Indians have changed noticeably. Traditional destinations such as Europe and Southeast Asia continue to grow, driven by higher disposable incomes, better flight connectivity, and a rising interest among younger travellers in more diverse, experience-based trips. With our global operations, we track these shifts closely. We are seeing increased demand for visas to countries such as Slovakia, Spain (including secondary cities), and several Schengen and non-Schengen destinations offering cultural, adventure, and nature-focused experiences. These trends suggest a future where Indian travel is more varied, experience-centred, and strongly digital. By expanding our presence, strengthening digital solutions, and working with governments to make visa processes smoother, BLS International is well-placed to support this new wave of Indian outbound travel.

How do you customise services for governments with diverse requirements? Every government has unique expectations shaped by policy, infrastructure, and applicant volumes. We follow a deep localisation approach by working closely with host governments, hiring local talent, and adapting service centres to regional requirements. At the same time, our centralised governance model ensures consistency, compliance, and quality across countries. This balance of local insight and global standards helps us build strong partnerships and offer applicants a dependable experience wherever they apply. Which global markets are driving BLS International’s current growth? Spain and Slovakia remain two of our largest markets and continue to contribute meaningfully to our European visa processing volumes. Beyond these, we see strong opportunities in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, where more governments are outsourcing visa and citizen services.

BLS International now works with 46 client governments in more than 70 countries. Over 95 per cent of our visa revenue comes from overseas operations. With nearly 60 per cent of global visa applications still being processed in-house by governments, the scope for expansion through new contracts remains considerable. How is BLS preparing its workforce as automation expands? For us, automation is an enabler, not a substitute for people. We are committed to continuous upskilling through structured training, cross-functional learning, and hands-on exposure to new digital tools. This ensures that our teams stay confident and capable as technology evolves.

At the same time, we recognise that travellers value empathy, reassurance, and personal support. Our training therefore, focuses equally on technical skills and soft skills such as communication, cultural awareness, and service quality. By combining the efficiency of automation with meaningful human interaction, we aim to offer travellers both speed and comfort. What lies ahead for BLS International in the global visa and citizen services space? BLS International has delivered its highest-ever quarterly performance in Q2FY26, with consolidated revenue rising 48.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹736.6 crore and net profit increasing 27.4 per cent to ₹185.7 crore. This growth was supported by strong performance across Visa & Consular and Digital Services, along with new contract wins and wider global expansion.