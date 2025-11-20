Thailand tightens rules for visa-free countries: What Indians must know

Thailand has begun stricter checks on foreigners entering and exiting the country multiple times under tourist exemptions, as immigration authorities act to curb misuse of visa-free stays and close gaps linked to criminal activity, according to a report by Bangkok Post. The move follows directives from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch.

What are the new limits on visa runs?

The Immigration Bureau said it is enforcing new limits on how often travellers can perform “visa runs”, a practice where individuals leave and re-enter Thailand to extend short-term stays. Pol Maj Cheongron Rimpadee said the screening drive is part of a wider campaign to tackle cybercrime and other offences committed by foreign nationals exploiting the system.

How were visa exemptions being misused? The bureau outlined the policy after Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug met officials to review growing concerns. Authorities said many visitors have used the 90-day visa-free allowance to live in Thailand long term. In areas with large expat communities, organised trips to border points help travellers complete formalities, allowing some to secure repeated tourist renewals over several years. What action will officers take at airports and land borders? Officials said loopholes have enabled illicit activities including online scams, money laundering and unlicensed business operations. To counter this, immigration checkpoints at airports and land borders will deny entry to anyone making more than two visa runs without valid reasons. Travellers in such cases must return with appropriate visas such as business, education, retirement or marriage categories.

Pol Maj Cheongron told Bangkok Post checks may slow passport lines during busy hours but added, “screening will remain efficient, taking no longer than 45 seconds per person”, with queue times targeted at 40 minutes. Extra staff will be deployed if needed. ALSO READ: US Visa Bulletin December 2025: Green card EB-5 moves forward for Indians The bureau said the goal is not to discourage tourism but to attract “quality visitors” who support Thailand’s economy. Notably, Indians are among those who can visit Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days for tourism or short-term business. However, all visitors must apply for a Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online within 72 hours before arrival, as it has been mandatory since May 1, 2025.

Since January, officers have refused entry to about 2,900 individuals for abusing visa rules. Foreigners on national or global watchlists will be blocked from travelling to sensitive border regions linked to scam networks, particularly Mae Sot in Tak province. Anyone previously deported from Thai-Myanmar border zones will face a permanent ban. In a related update, India on Wednesday repatriated 125 of its nationals from Thailand in a military transport aircraft, after they were released from scam centres in Myawaddy in Myanmar, according to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok. "Today, 125 Indian nationals, released from scam-centres in Myawaddy in Myanmar, were repatriated from Mae Sot in Thailand by a special flight operated by the Indian Air Force. With this, a total of 1,500 Indians released from scam centres in Myanmar have been repatriated through Thailand since March this year," the embassy posted on X.