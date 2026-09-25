Australia student visa changes explained: New rules on family and stay

Australia is tightening its migration rules as most new international students and Temporary Graduate visa holders will no longer be allowed to bring their partners or dependent children to the country.

The change, announced by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke on September 17, affects Indian students, who accounted for 16 per cent of international students in Australia in the year to May 2026, according to Australia’s Department of Education.

The Australian government has said the measures are intended to bring greater control to migration and reduce net overseas migration (NOM) to 245,000 in 2026-27 and 225,000 in 2027-28. NOM stood at about 292,000 in the year to September 2026, according to the government.

What changes for international students? Under the new policy, most international students will not be able to attach family members to new student visas. The same restriction will apply to graduate visas. Burke said the government would not separate families already in Australia. “Anyone who already has their family attached to a visa and is already here, we're not going to be breaking up families onshore,” he said. There will, however, be exemptions. Students from Pacific and ASEAN countries will continue to have special arrangements, while students undertaking certain courses, including PhD programmes, will also be able to bring family members. Some government-sponsored students are also covered by separate arrangements.

India is not among the nationality-based exemptions. This means Indian students on most undergraduate, master's and other non-exempt courses should plan on the basis that their spouse or children cannot be added to their student or graduate visa under the new rules. The exact implementation of the dependant restriction is being rolled out through changes to Australia's migration rules. The government says the wider reforms will be progressively implemented over the next 12 months. Why is Australia making the change? The government is trying to address what it describes as excessive use of temporary migration pathways, including “visa hopping” — moving between visas to extend a stay in Australia.

Burke has also linked the reforms to housing pressures and the need to have greater control over migration numbers. For international education, however, the government is not seeking to shut down the sector. Australia had 680,582 international students in the year to May 2026, although that was 6.9 per cent lower than the same period in 2025. India was the second-largest source country after China. Burke has argued that international education remains economically important, while saying the government needs greater control over who enters the country and under which visa. Student visa hopping to face tighter rules Australia is also tightening the ability of students to move between courses and visas.

The government says students will generally be expected to progress upwards in their qualification level rather than repeatedly moving between institutions or courses in a way that could be primarily aimed at extending their stay. Burke said: “You can go up the qualification scale, but only up the qualification scale.” Students who genuinely need additional time, including because of serious illness or problems affecting their institution, will continue to have avenues to extend their stay. Course transfers can also remain possible, but may require a fresh visa application. Skilled workers get priority in key sectors The reforms also change how some skilled visas are processed.

From September 19, new ministerial directions prioritise applications linked to construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, resources, law enforcement and defence. Onshore applicants also receive priority in some categories. This does not guarantee a visa. It determines where an application sits in the processing queue. Working holiday and visitor visas Australia will introduce ballots for second- and third-year Working Holiday Maker visas. Applicants will still need to meet the existing regional work requirements. The second-year ballot will have 45,000 places, while the third-year ballot will have 5,000 places, Burke said. The government will also introduce a “No Further Stay” condition on visitor visas. This is intended to prevent visitors from using a visitor visa as a route to remain in Australia by applying for another visa while already in the country.